Highlights West Ham are close to signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

Julen Lopetegui is determined to add firepower to West Ham's squad and is actively pursuing the Germany striker.

Fullkrug's potential signing would be a statement of intent for West Ham.

West Ham are in deep negotiations to sign Borussia Dortmund and Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the deal is 'edging closer'.

While there's 'still work to be done' on more intricate details like personal terms, Julen Lopetegui is determined to get this transfer over the line with West Ham said to be 'advancing talks'.

West Ham Determined to Add Firepower

Lopetegui could be set to add a big centre-forward to his squad

West Ham are keen to add more offensive threat to their squad that finished ninth in the Premier League last season, and are in negotiations for multiple players, including Aston Villa's Colombian forward Jhon Duran. However, with Fullkrug's move a priority, the Hammers recruitment team are looking to dot the i's and cross the t's, as talks have been positive so far.

The Hammers actually tried to sign Fullkrug last summer - however, the 31-year-old moved from Werder Bremen to Dortmund instead, for £12.6m. There, he scored 16 goals in 46 appearances and helped the club to a fifth place finish in the Bundesliga, as well as a place in the Champions League final, where they ultimately lost to Real Madrid. The forward also notched twice at Euro 2024, as host nation Germany reached the quarter-final stage.

Fullkrug, who has entered the final two years of his contract and has been called a "monster", is open to a move to the London Stadium. In exclusive words to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth said of the move:

"It looks like it's close. There's still work to be done between the two clubs on the fee and the structure of the payments and personal terms. "There have been elements of that deal that have been agreed already, but there are still important parts of the deal that need to be agreed. I'm told that it is edging closer. I'm told West Ham are advancing in talks with Borussia Dortmund over this deal."

Fullkrug Signing Would be a Statement of Intent

West Ham are also closing in on more additions

With new manager Lopetegui at the helm following his arrival in May, the Spanish coach is looking to elevate West Ham. He is also quietly looking to redeem himself as a Premier League manager since his Wolves departure by mutual consent in 2023. With the signings he has already made, it is clear that the East London club look to get back into the European spots.

West Ham signed Wolves captain Max Kilman for £40m last month, and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme have also joined the club this summer. In addition to the links of Duran and Fullkrug, the Hammers are also interested in signing full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice, and Crysencio Summerville from Leeds.

Looking back at Lopetegui's statement when he was announced as the new boss after David Moyes' resignation, West Ham's continued activity in this window should come as no shock.

“I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete. We are very ambitious about this. “We came here with the idea and the thought to make a big, big noise. That's why we came here, and we are excited by this challenge. Of course, we are going to do our best to help the Club and the team to achieve to achieve the best level and to achieve our aims."

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 01-08-24.