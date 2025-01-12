AS Monaco have submitted an initial bid to sign West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez, but the offer has been rejected by the Hammers, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Alvarez only moved to the London Stadium in 2023, but he's not cemented himself as a guaranteed starter just yet. The Mexican international will be hoping to impress new manager Graham Potter, but under Julen Lopetegui, his form has dipped and he's struggled to perform consistently.

West Ham paid a whopping £35m to bring Alvarez to England from Dutch side Ajax as they looked to find a replacement for Declan Rice, who moved to Arsenal in the same transfer window. Considering the fee they forked out to secure his signature, it might take a hefty bid to convince them to part ways this window.

According to Italian reporter Romano, AS Monaco have now submitted an initial bid to sign Alvarez on loan, but West Ham have rejected their proposal. Talks are continuing as Monaco want Alvarez and are able to offer Champions League football, but West Ham consider him an important player.

"AS Monaco have submitted initial bid for Edson Alvarez, loan proposal has been rejected by West Ham. Talks continue as Monaco want Alvarez and can offer UCL football; but not easy as West Ham still consider the Mexican midfielder as important player."

Alvarez, who earns £100k-a-week at the London Stadium, has started 11 of the possible 20 Premier League games so far this season. With Potter only arriving earlier this week, the Hammers might be looking to see whether Alvarez fits into what the new manager wants and give him an opportunity to impress under a different regime.

The former Ajax man has been far from a disastrous signing, but they might have been hoping for more considering the fee they paid for him. Replacing a player of Rice's calibre was never going to be easy, but it's still early days in his West Ham career.

