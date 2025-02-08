West Ham United will push for a new left-back in the summer amidst concerns surrounding Italian international Emerson Palmieri, according to Football Insider.

It has been an interesting season for West Ham. The Hammers were hopeful heading into the campaign, having appointed Julen Lopetegui as the successor to David Moyes. The Spaniard was backed heavily in the summer, with signings such as Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville all coming in for big money.

For whatever reason, however, things never clicked for Lopetegui, who was sacked last month after winning just six Premier League games from 20. In his place, the Hammers have appointed Graham Potter, with West Ham having shown promising signs in the early days of the ex-Chelsea manager’s tenure.

There are now eyes on the summer market, after the conclusion of the January transfer window. As per reports, it would seem West Ham will look to move on one player in particular.

Emerson May Depart West Ham

Hammers not convinced by full-back

According to former West Ham scout Mick Brown, via Football Insider, West Ham have doubts around Emerson and the form that he has displayed this season. Supposedly, the Hammers are assessing other left-back options for the summer to replace the defender, who has been capped almost 30 times by the Italian national team and earns around £95,000 per week in London.

Emerson 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 22 2 1 Carabao Cup 1 0 0

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s strong form since joining the club in the summer will be of great relief to West Ham supporters, as it means that the Hammers will be able to focus on a new left-back without worrying about the opposing flank.

The ex-Crystal Palace and Manchester United defender has, at times, been deployed at left-back for West Ham which, according to Brown, is due to the concerns they have surrounding Emerson, a player that they are “not 100% sold on.” Brown stated, via Football Insider:

“They’ve brought in Wan-Bissaka who has done exceptionally well for them, so their priority is on the other side, at left-back. I know they’re not 100% sold on Emerson, there have been concerns about his performances. Because of that, Wan-Bissaka has sometimes been forced to move over and play at left-back. “They’re looking to bring in a new left-back to solve that problem. In terms of targets, I’m not sure, but I know it’s a position they’ve been looking at since before January, even though their focus was elsewhere in the window. I’d expect that to be a position they look to address in the summer.”

Brown clearly expects a new left-back to be of priority to West Ham in the summer. Whether they push for a new defender remains to be seen. Until then, all Potter can focus on is further embedding his tactics into his new team as they look to improve from a tumultuous first half of the campaign.

