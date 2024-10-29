West Ham United have resumed talks with Fluminense forward Jhon Arias’ representatives and are weighing up a move for the Colombian in 2025, RTI Esporte has claimed.

The Hammers appear to be back in the picture to sign the ‘complete’ 27-year-old, months after reportedly making an approach for Arias in the summer transfer window.

According to the report, Arias’ representatives have received fresh contact from West Ham in recent days, but no concrete negotiations with Fluminense over his arrival at the London Stadium have yet taken place.

The Brazilian giants reportedly see the 27-year-old’s departure as ‘inevitable’ as they are still ‘rebuilding financially’ and are likely to cash in on him to boost their budgets.

Arias, who joined Fluminense in August 2021, has been a key player for the club in recent seasons, scoring 41 goals and registering 42 assists across 189 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has mostly operated as a right winger this term but can also be utilised in various roles across the frontline, including on the left and in attacking midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arias is Fluminense’s joint-top scorer in Brazilian Serie A this season, with five goals in 21 appearances.

West Ham were briefly linked with the 23-cap Colombia international in the summer transfer window, with reports claiming his arrival would cost around £13.5m.

The Hammers had one of the busiest offseasons in the league, welcoming as many as nine new players, including Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme, who joined from Brazilian side Palmeiras in June.

New signings have so far yielded little return for Julen Lopetegui’s team, who sit 13th in the Premier League after nine rounds of matches.

The Hammers have bounced back after a heavy 4-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday, costing Erik ten Hag his Old Trafford seat.

West Ham will next travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, hoping to secure their first back-to-back wins of the new Premier League season.

Jhon Arias' Fluminense Stats (2024 Serie A) Games 21 Goals 5 Assists 3 Expected goals 3.8 Expected assisted goals 2.5 Minutes played 1,837

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-10-24.