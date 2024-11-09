West Ham United and Everton will return to Premier League action in pursuit of a much-needed win at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers fell to another heavy defeat last time out as Nottingham Forest eased to a 3-0 win following a red card for Edson Alvarez in the first-half, while Everton fell to a 1-0 defeat to Southampton who registered their first victory of the season in the process.

Both teams have concerns over the availability of their squad ahead of what will be seen by many as a must-win game for both sides ahead of the international break, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up.

West Ham Team News

Kudus and Alvarez suspended

In a major blow to manager Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers will be without two key first-team stars for the clash with Everton due to suspension. Mohammed Kudus has seen his three-game ban extended by a further two games for violent conduct, while Alvarez must sit the next two games out as a result of his two yellow cards last time out.

Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug remains sidelined with an achilles problem also, with Lopetegui admitting he's unsure how long he will be without the German international.

West Ham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Mohammed Kudus Suspended 03/12/2024 Edson Alvarez Suspended 30/11/2024 Niclas Fullkrug Achilles Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the manager shared an update on the status of his squad.

'He [Fullkrug] is working with us, but he will unfortunately be out. I don't know how long he will be out. He started with a little injury, but it has got more complicated. He will be out for the next two or three weeks, but I don't know exactly. It depends how he responds to the treatment, so we'll see. 'It was not good news, but we can't do anything about Kudus as he is suspended on Saturday. We have to accept it, and we need to talk about the players who are available."

West Ham Confirmed XI

Summerville to start

West Ham Confirmed XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Antonio.

West Ham Confirmed Substitutes: Foderingham (GK), Scarles (DEF), Coufal (DEF), Mavropanos (DEF), Cresswell (DEF), Irving (MID), Soler (MID), Ings (FWD), Guilherme (FWD).

Switching to a five-at-the-back formation didn't work too well for Lopetegui so he should revert to a more traditional 4-2-3-1 system, with Tomas Soucek recovering from illness to return to the side in place of the suspended Alvarez. That also sees Summerville keep his place in the side, with Michail Antonio leading the attack ahead of £15m striker Danny Ings.

Related Exclusive: £90,000-a-Week Star to Return for West Ham vs Everton West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek is set to regain a starting berth against Everton on Saturday

Everton Team News

Ndiaye expected to recover

The Toffees had found some form in the Premier League after going four games unbeaten but fell to defeat last time out, and Sean Dyche will be hopeful that some players are able to return to the side for this game.

Iliman Ndiaye is expected to recover from a knock he suffered in that game. while Abdoulaye Doucoure is in with a chance after returning to training. Seamus Coleman has a slight hamstring problem, but has been called up to the Ireland squad which suggests it isn't too serious.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Tim Iroegbunam Ankle 22/12/2024 James Garner Back 14/12/2024 Youssef Chermiti Toe 23/11/2024 Armando Broja Achilles 23/11/2024 Seamus Coleman Hamstring 24/11/2024 Abdoulaye Doucoure Groin 09/11/2024 Iliman Ndiaye Leg 09/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Dyche shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"[Doucoure] has got a chance. He's done very well to recover – we were worried at first that it would be a number of weeks but that's settled down really quickly, so he's got a chance. "We're getting him [Broja] to the point of training – he's not there yet but next week we're hoping he'll be looking more likely. When everyone comes back in [from the international break], he will be in full training. "Unfortunately he [Coleman] has got an injury so we're not sure how serious it is at this stage. It looks minor at the moment but we'll have to wait and see. It's a minor hamstring, so we've just got to check that it's nothing serious."

Everton Confirmed XI

Branthwaite starts

Everton Confirmed XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Mangala; Lindstrom, McNeil, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin

Everton Confirmed Substitutes: Begovic (GK), Virginia (GK), Patterson (DEF), O'Brien (DEF), Keane (DEF), Armstrong (DEF), Bates (MID), Harrison (MID), Beto (FWD)

Despite falling to defeat last time out Dyche was adamant his defence wasn't the problem in that game. But Branthwaite has returned to the starting lineup in the only change from the defeat to Southampton.