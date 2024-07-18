Highlights West Ham United are increasingly likely to test Manchester United's resolve with an offer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 26-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Manchester United are looking to recoup a fee in the region of £15million for Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United are anticipating a bid from West Ham United for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

West Ham have made three signings since the summer transfer window opened. Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham joined on a free transfer, while winger Luis Guilherme arrived from Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The most notable arrival to date is defender Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 27-year-old completed a £40million move earlier this month.

Hammers Have Premier League Rivals Braced for Offer

Talks ongoing over deal for Wan-Bissaka

West Ham could look to strengthen further with the acquisition of Wan-Bissaka from Premier League rivals Manchester United. According to Sheth, the Red Devils are braced for a bid from the Hammers and talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford, after his current employers activated a year-long extension. However, injuries have hampered the full-back's game time, and he could now depart this summer, although Manchester United would look to recoup at least £15million.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“One that is starting to emerge even more strongly now is Aaron Wan-Bissaka. I’m told Manchester United are expecting a bid from West Ham. “We’re told that the valuation for Wan-Bissaka is over £15million. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs but, as yet, we’ve not been told that a formal offer has gone in. I think that would be the next step.”

Lopetegui Pushing to Sign Nelson This Week

East Londoners aiming to fend off competition from Crystal Palace

West Ham are leading the race to sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, according to recent reports. The 24-year-old is a product of the north Londoners' academy, but could be sold this summer.

TEAMtalk claim the Hammers have overtaken Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in the race for the former England under-21 international and are pushing to get a deal completed this week. The article claims West Ham have placed the best offer on the table with the promise of first team football.

Reiss Nelson 2023/24 stats for Arsenal in all competitions Appearances 24 Goals 1 Assists 3 Minutes played 731 Statistics correct as of 18/07/2024

Nelson is under contract at Arsenal until 2027, but has struggled to nail down a starting place at the Emirates Stadium. The wide-man has had two loan spells - one in the 2018/19 season with Hoffenheim and one in the 2021/22 campaign with Feyenoord.

After joining the Arsenal youth set-up as an eight-year-old, Nelson signed his first professional contract in 2016, shortly after his 17th birthday. The youngster's competitive debut came in 2017 in a Community Shield clash against Chelsea, and he has gone on to make 89 senior appearances for the club.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt