West Ham United are exploring moves for Juventus duo Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed which deal is more 'doable', while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes’ side have enjoyed a bright start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign but are looking to finalise more deals on deadline day.

West Ham United transfer news – Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior

Having sold Declan Rice to Arsenal earlier in the window, West Ham themselves got off to a sluggish start in terms of incomings but have since shelled out in the region of £115m on four new faces, with their latest being Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

Three members of the quartet can be utilised in the midfield area, though David Moyes is still keen on bolstering his front line before the window slams shut, hence the interest in Iling-Junior and Kostic. 90min transfer expert Graeme Bailey has reported that an initial proposal for the former has been snubbed, though the club have made initial enquiries about the latter.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kostic has been long admired by the east London outfit and so a late move in the window wouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Now, the transfer insider has given GIVEMESPORT the latest update on West Ham’s pursuit of the Serie A duo.

What did Dean Jones say about West Ham United, Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “Samuel Iling-Junior is being linked with West Ham this morning and if that was to open up then the player would cost somewhere around £15million, but from early checks on this one it has been a passing interest that cropped up during those explorations around signing Filip Kostic. I would say it hasn't progressed beyond that point yet as we speak and news out of Juventus tells me that a loan wouldn't be on the table. The Kostic one, maybe more doable though.”

What else is happening at West Ham United on deadline day?

Another forward addition Moyes and his entourage have their eye on is former Liverpool man Divock Origi, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed to GIVEMESPORT. However, the Belgian marksman is subject to a lot of interest across Europe and West Ham may not want to battle it out for a signature with so little time of the window remaining.

The Premier League outfit are also interested in Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen, who has a price tag of £20m on his head, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealing to GIVEMESPORT that a last-minute swoop for the Dutchman could be in the works, albeit on a temporary basis.