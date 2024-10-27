West Ham United are interested in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, and have held internal discussions about the possibility of signing the player, according to GMS sources.

Lookman enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 season at Atalanta, netting 17 times and registering ten assists across all competitions, as well as scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen. The Nigerian has started the new campaign in a similarly rich vein of form, contributing to four goals in just four Serie A starts.

Inevitably, such a sustained run of excellent performances has prompted a number of clubs to monitor the form Fulham man. West Ham have emerged as potential suitors, with the Hammers eager to further boost Julen Lopetegui's attacking cohort in future windows, identifying Lookman as a possible option they may explore.

West Ham Considering Lookman Move

They're interested in the winger

After a series of largely unsuccessful spells at various English clubs, Lookman has finally settled in his career, joining Atalanta in a €15 million deal in the summer of 2022. Enjoying 15-goal and 17-goal seasons in each of his first two years in Northern Italy, the 27-year-old capped off an outstanding couple of campaigns with an iconic Europa League final performance in May, and has now been described as 'unstoppable'.

Several clubs have taken note of the London-born man's achievements in Bergamo, with United reportedly willing to pay £50 million to land him back in June, while Arsenal supposedly made a late offer for him in August. However, GMS sources have revealed that West Ham are one of the more likely clubs that could eventually acquire Lookman, with senior figures within the East London outfit discussing launching an effort to secure him in a future window.

The Irons are keen on supplying new boss Lopetegui with additional offensive firepower, and want a versatile attacker to compliment the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville. Jhon Duran and Jonathan David are other names on the club's shortlist, with Lookman seen as an alternative to the pair of number nines.

Whether Lookman would be willing to switch Champions League football for a return to his home city remains to be seen, but the Hammers are certainly interested in trying to pry him to the London Stadium.

Lookman's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 7 Key Passes Per 90 2.38 Shots Per 90 3.18 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.86

Duran the Primary Target for West Ham

They failed to land him in the summer

While Lookman is on the radar, Duran remains West Ham's primary target. Aston Villa turned down multiple bids for the Colombian from the East Londoners in the summer, but the Iron remain intent on winning the race to sign the red-hot striker.

Duran has started the new season in electric fashion, scoring seven goals in all competitions already, despite mostly playing second fiddle to Ollie Watkins. With the 20-year-old growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of starts at Villa Park, West Ham could pounce on this disgruntlement and look to land the prolific forward, as they look to find a long-term replacement for Michail Antonio.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/10/2024