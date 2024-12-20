West Ham United could look to complete a move for Atalanta star Charles De Ketelaere in the upcoming January transfer window, according to CaughtOffside - with the futures of Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta looking uncertain at the London Stadium.

The Belgian has been in scintillating form this season, bagging three goals and five assists from a No. 10 role in Serie A, alongside a further five goals and four assists in all competitions this season. At the age of just 23, he's already had 82 appearances in the Italian top-flight, recording 13 goals and 15 assists in that time - and as time goes on, he's becoming more prolific, which West Ham could look to pursue.

Report: West Ham 'Planning' De Ketelaere Move

The Belgian has been in fine form for the Italian outfit

The report from CaughtOffside states that West Ham are planning to check on Atalanta's young Belgian talent in the coming weeks - with his versatility being a key asset if Kudus makes his departure from the London Stadium in the coming transfer windows.

Charles De Ketelaere's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 =3rd Assists 5 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Shots Per Game 1.3 6th Dribbles Per Game 1.2 2nd Match rating 7.15 4th

De Ketelaere - described as being a "star at the highest level" - is thought to be valued in the region of £40million, with CaughtOffside's sources stating that the Irons could make their move as early as January for the player who was once billed as a wonder kid.

They aren't alone in their chase for the Belgian; Liverpool also have the "magical" De Ketelaere in their shortlist, and supposedly could be preparing an offer of their own - with Arne Slot's side seeing De Ketelaere as someone who could adapt to the Premier League quickly to prove himself in the top-flight.

But whilst there isn't anything confirmed about Kudus or Paqueta leaving the Hammers in January, sporting director Tim Steidten knows he will have to be quick on his feet to sign a replacement - which could see him plump for a move for De Ketelaere before any of their competition gets a look in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Charles De Ketelaere has 20 caps for Belgium, scoring two goals.

The Hammers spent big in the summer, with Julen Lopetegui being trusted with a huge transfer budget - though results haven't gone his way. However, if he remains in the job by January, he could be given a 'Hail Mary' to prove that he's the right man on the east London throne to lift the Hammers into the top ten.

