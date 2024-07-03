Highlights West Ham target Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran in search of a new forward.

West Ham United have added Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran to their list of summer striker targets, talkSPORT has reported.

Duran, who was previously linked with a move to Chelsea, is available to leave Villa Park this summer. According to talkSPORT, he is not seen as 'a major part' of manager Unai Emery’s plans for next season.

With new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui keen to add more firepower to the Hammers’ attack, Duran has been identified as a potential target this summer.

The 20-year-old struggled for playing time in his first full season at Villa and was behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order.

The Colombia international, who joined Villa from Chicago Fire in an £18million deal in January 2023, made just three appearances in Emery’s starting eleven in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea’s interest in Duran seems to have cooled off after June links as the Blues went on to sign Aston Villa starlet Omari Kellyman and are set to complete a deal for Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu.

Despite signing a five-year deal with Aston Villa last year, Duran failed to impress Emery and is now eyed by West Ham, who are keen to bring in a natural centre-forward after relying on winger Jarrod Bowen’s goals last season.

Villa ‘Open’ to Duran Offers

After just 18 months in Birmingham

According to talkSPORT, Aston Villa are open to hearing offers for Duran this summer, only 18 months after his arrival from Chicago Fire.

Villa could be looking to make a profit from Duran’s sale ahead of their debut Champions League campaign as Unai Emery’s side are looking to strengthen several positions ahead of their historic season.

Duran was linked with an exit as early as January, as Chelsea were reportedly willing to offer around £25million for the Colombian, who played just 462 minutes of Premier League football last season.

With West Ham emerging as potential suitors, Duran could be offered a way out of Villa Park amid uncertainty over Emery’s plans for the striker next season. His Villa team-mate Douglas Luiz was full of praise for him last term, labelling him 'so good'...

“He is so good, and so young."

The Hammers' technical director Tim Steidten predicted West Ham are in for a 'busy summer' as the club have no concerns over the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Jhon Duran Aston Villa Stats (2023-24) Appearances Goals Minutes per goal Premier League 23 5 93 Conference League 10 2 222 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 83 FA Cup 1 0 – EFL Cup 1 0 –

West Ham Could Return for Todibo

East Londoners hoped for a bargain deal

West Ham are weighing up whether to make an improved bid for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after seeing their initial bid rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers are keen to bolster their defensive options after the departure of Angelo Ogbonna, having recently missed out on signing Flamengo centre-half Fabricio Bruno.

According to GMS sources, West Ham hoped to secure a bargain deal for Todibo as they bid £25million following the news that his move to Manchester United is not on the cards this summer.

