Highlights West Ham United are keeping tabs on Girona frontman Artem Dovbyk's situation.

The Ukrainian is also being eyed by the likes of Atletico Madrid and Roma.

Dovbyk is being targeted by West Ham at the same time as they go in search of an agreement for Jhon Duran.

West Ham United are considering a move for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Patrick Berger.

The Hammers are reportedly ‘attentive’ to Dovbyk’s situation as he decides on his next career move. Berger suggests the 26-year-old prefers a move to a La Liga rival or Italy this summer.

Eyed by several top clubs around Europe, Dovbyk remains a target for Atletico Madrid. The La Liga giants have reportedly reached an agreement with Girona over a deal, but Dovbyk is ‘hesitating’ on a move to the Spanish capital, with no agreement reached on personal terms yet.

Berger revealed the Ukraine international’s move to Atletico ‘is getting complicated’ as Serie A giants Roma are also in the race for his signature.

The Stadio Olimpico outfit are now reportedly pushing to sign last season's La Liga top goalscorer, who could depart Girona just 12 months after arriving from Ukrainian side Dnipro.

The German football insider suggests there is still an ‘open race’ to sign the in-form forward, with West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui keeping tabs on his situation this summer.

Hammers Monitoring Dovbyk's Situation

Lopetegui eyeing Ukrainian in search for new frontman

Berger, writing on X, revealed that West Ham are ‘attentive’ to Dovbyk’s situation in their search for a starting central striker this transfer window:

The Hammers, heavily linked with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, are considering several options to play up front for Lopetegui next season, after heavily relying on Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus' input in the previous campaign.

Dovbyk, who was previously linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, is coming off an impressive debut season in Spain, scoring 24 goals and registering eight assists in 36 league appearances for Girona.

Artem Dovbyk Girona Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 36 24 8 109 Copa del Rey 3 0 2 –

The 26-year-old, who has been described by former Real Mallorca striker Dani Guiza as being a 'fast' frontman who 'has it all', led Girona to third in La Liga – their highest finish ever – and helped them qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Dovbyk could soon bring a significant profit for the City Football Group-owned Girona, who signed the Ukrainian last summer for just £6.3m, their most expensive acquisition until this summer.

Hammers Advancing on Duran Deal

East Londoners aiming to sign Colombian

West Ham United have reached the ‘concrete stages’ of their bid to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The London Stadium outfit are now in ‘club-to-club’ talks for the Colombian, who is keen to depart Villa just 18 months after joining from Chicago Fire.

Duran saw little playing time under Unai Emery last season as he stayed below Ollie Watkins in the pecking order and spent just 462 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League.

According to Romano, Duran now ‘wants’ a West Ham switch as the clubs continue their three-week-long negotiations over a deal for the marksman.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-07-24.