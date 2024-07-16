Highlights West Ham target Kyle Walker-Peters in search of a new right-back.

Ex-Tottenham man could replace Ben Johnson, who joined Ipswich Town on a free transfer.

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson is eyed as an alternative option to Jhon Duran.

West Ham United are eyeing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters as an ‘easier’ signing than Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are considering several options in their search for a new right-sided defender as they want to address the area ‘quickly’, according to Jones.

One of the busiest Premier League clubs on the market, West Ham are also seriously looking for a new central forward and have previously shown interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

The 20-year-old is poised to leave Villa Park only 18 months after joining from Chicago Fire, as he struggled for playing time under Unai Emery last season.

Speaking to GMS, Jones suggested that midfielder Flynn Downes’ departure to Southampton would be helpful to West Ham in the transfer market as they eye several signings ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have already finalised deals for goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, defender Max Kilman, and winger Luis Guilherme this summer.

The Irons in Right-Back Search

Walker-Peters considered

Jones, speaking to GMS, suggested that West Ham have looked into several options in their search for a new right-back, including Walker-Peters and Wan-Bissaka:

“We know that West Ham are very seriously looking for a new forward and have tried on Jhon Duran, but also we will see them kick on in their bid to find a full-back. Man United are still waiting to discover whether they are serious about Wan-Bissaka. “It has seemed like they have looked into a few other options that might be easier to do, and Kyle Walker-Peters is one of them, but certainly this is one of the areas they want to address quickly. “Getting a deal sorted for Flynn Downes is helpful and the close-season negotiations with Southampton were always aimed at sorting out that situation before pre-season as we have reported recently.”

West Ham are keen to bring in more depth at right-back after Ben Johnson’s departure to Ipswich Town – the 24-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Tractor Boys as he joined on a free transfer.

Considered by multiple English clubs, Walker-Peters also remains an option for his boyhood club, Tottenham. After departing Spurs in 2020, the 27-year-old could return as Pedro Porro’s backup.

Following Japanese defender Yukinari Sugawara’s arrival at St. Mary’s Stadium earlier this month, the door for Walker-Peters’ exit are now opened – the right-back is available for a cut-price deal, with just 12 months remaining on his current contract with Southampton.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Tottenham 24 1 5 Southampton 167 6 9

Callum Wilson Among West Ham Options

Eyed as Jhon Duran alternative

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has emerged as a surprise candidate to join West Ham United this summer as the Hammers eye several alternatives to Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

Speaking to GMS, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that West Ham are yet to progress on a deal for Duran as they see Villa’s £40m valuation of the Colombian as ‘too high’.

Julen Lopetegui’s side could scour the market for cheaper options, including Wilson and Lille forward Jonathan David.

Jacobs suggests Wilson, who could be attainable for around £15 to £20million, is also facing interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.