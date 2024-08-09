Highlights West Ham are considering Kieran Trippier as an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka remains top of the list of targets for boss Julen Lopetegui, but talks are stalling.

Kurt Zouma is close to completing a move to Dubai-based Al-Ahli.

West Ham United have identified Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier as an option if their pursuit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka falls through, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers are reportedly eyeing Trippier as an alternative to the Manchester United ace, who remains top of the list of targets in a busy month for Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham are now close to finalising their fourth signing in a week, with Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo set to arrive following the acquisitions of Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug.

Despite rumours linking West Ham with Girona full-back Arnau Martinez, Romano suggests he is not aware of any talks for the Spanish defender, with full focus still on Wan-Bissaka.

Lopetegui is keen to address the right-back position before the window shuts, as he looks to bring in competition for Vladimir Coufal after the club’s academy graduate Ben Johnson left on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Trippier Lined Up as Wan-Bissaka Alternative

Newcastle defender among the shortlist of targets

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggested that West Ham see Trippier only as an alternative to Wan-Bissaka, who remains their priority target at right-back:

“Despite the rumours, I'm not aware of talks for Arnau Martinez, and Kieran Trippier will only be an option if the Wan-Bissaka deal falls through. “There’s no imminent move for Vladimir Coufal either, from what I’ve heard.”

With just 12 months left on his current deal, Trippier endured a difficult previous season as the former Tottenham defender struggled for form during the 2023-24 campaign.

The 33-year-old made 39 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions last season and was labelled "unreal" by Declan Rice for his performances, before sustaining a calf injury that sidelined him for nearly two months.

Wan-Bissaka, who is also in the final 12 months of his deal at Old Trafford, has been linked with several clubs this summer, including Galatasaray and Inter Milan.

United reportedly want £18 million for the former Crystal Palace right-back, who joined the club in 2019 but struggled to live up to expectations and is now allowed to depart after an injury-hit season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

Kurt Zouma Set for West Ham Exit

Closing in on Al-Ahli move

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is close to completing a move to Dubai-based Al-Ahli, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported.

The Hammers skipper is nearing a move to the United Arab Emirates, with West Ham keen to sell as the Frenchman has just one year left on his current deal.

One of West Ham’s highest earners, Zouma has made more than 100 appearances for the club since joining from Chelsea in 2021 and was named club captain after Declan Rice’s departure to Arsenal.

Zouma’s exit could soon make way for a new arrival at the London Stadium as Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is nearing a switch to West Ham, with a medical booked for Friday.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-08-24.