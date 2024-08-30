West Ham United are seeing a flurry of midfielder activity on transfer deadline day, with Carlos Soler and James Ward-Prowse both thought to be swapping places at the London Stadium, with loan moves from Paris Saint-Germain and to Nottingham Forest respectively - and that could become busier, with reports stating that a move for Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka could be on the cards for the Irons.

Chukwuemeka 'On West Ham's Radar' Ahead of Move

The youngster has been denied major opportunities at Chelsea

The report by The Guardian states that Soler isn't the only midfielder on West Ham's radar, with a move for Chelsea's Chukwuemeka potentially in the offing.

The Blues star is thought to be keen for more playing time, and a loan to West Ham would suit all parties - especially in terms of the youngster's development.

It is yet to be seen if West Ham would sign both Soler and Chukwuemeka, though West Ham sporting director Tim Steidten is a 'huge fan' of the former Aston Villa youngster.

Chukwuemeka had been linked with Crystal Palace earlier in the transfer window after they had missed out on a potential deal for Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe, with the Gunners academy product joining Fulham instead - thought that deal looks to be dead in the water.

Chukwuemeka Needs to Move Urgently

Chelsea's mad spending means that he is down the pecking order

Chukwuemeka has only featured in 27 games for the Blues since joining back in the summer of 2022, scoring twice - including an away strike at West Ham before he was replaced after suffering a knee injury.

With Joao Felix having signed in the summer alongside the arrivals of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Christopher Nkunku seemingly playing a key role so far under Enzo Maresca, game time will be extremely hard to come by for Chukwuemeka - and a move to the Hammers would be ideal.

West Ham would still be a slight struggle for game time but there is evidently more chance of minutes at the London Stadium and as such, Chukwuemeka could blossom under Julen Lopetegui.