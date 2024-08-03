Highlights West Ham eyeing Toulouse's Logan Costa but face competition from Serie A side Bologna.

Hammers changing targets in central defence after being snubbed by Jean-Clair Todibo.

Club considering adding Barcelona's Sergio Roberto as a free agent too to follow Summerville, Rodriguez and Fullkrug deals.

West Ham United are eyeing a move for Toulouse ace Logan Costa, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, after being snubbed by Nice ace Jean-Clair Todibo, who is now pushing for a move to Juventus.

Despite already adding former Wolves skipper Maximilian Kilman to their defensive ranks, Julen Lopetegui and his entourage are looking to add more bodies to the back line.

Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd both have uncertain futures at the London Stadium and so bolstering their options in the centre-back department would be wise for Lopetegui and co, especially with a chance at securing European football on the horizon.

West Ham Interested in Costa After Todibo Trouble

Bologna also eyeing a prospective move

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Di Marzio revealed that new contact between Bologna and Toulouse is expected for the 23-year-old’s signature, with the defender himself eyeing a potentially career-defining move.

The journalist has also stated that West Ham are an interested party, after being rejected by Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, who has instead opted for a move to Juventus.

In July, the French centre-back made it abundantly clear that a move to Turin was in sight, while a switch to Premier League outfit West Ham was entirely off the cards. Elsewhere, Costa is a lesser-known talent earning plaudits in France with Toulouse, while also boasting 19 international caps for Cape Verde, having made his international debut in March 2022 at the age of 20 years, 11 months and 19 days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only one outfield Toulouse player played more Ligue 1 minutes than Costa (2,650) in 2023/24.

For his club employers last season, the 2001-born ace notched 38 appearances across all competitions, with 31 of those coming in Ligue 1. Saint-Denis-born Costa has not pulled up trees in the French top flight but, at the tender age of 23, has plenty of time to improve.

Known as an aggressive, hard-hitting centre-half, Costa’s style of play could complement that of Kilman who, thanks to his Futsal background, is calm and composed with the ball at his feet.

Costa has previously been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, with L'Equipe reporting that Diego Simeone is a big fan of his style of defending.

Costa, Kilman and Zouma - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Costa Kilman Zouma Minutes 2,650 3,420 2,841 Goals/Assists 1/1 2/0 3/0 Pass success rate (%) 84.1 86.3 83.9 Tackles per game 1.3 1.2 0.7 Interceptions per game 0.7 1 0.9 Clearances per game 3.8 4.7 4.8 Overall rating 6.69 6.71 6.52

Free Agent Sergio Roberto On West Ham Radar

Club chiefs impressed with his experience at top level

According to Football Insider, a move for Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto is being considered by the club’s hierarchy with his expertise at the top of the beautiful game – most notably his 373 games for La Blaugrana – being viewed as a ‘value asset’ that could boost the feeling around the Hammers’ dressing room.

Roberto, 32, is also able to play in an array of positions from central midfield to right-back and his positional versatility is another attractive prospect for Lopetegui and his entourage, who will be looking to secure a comfortable top half finish in 2024/25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto played in four different positions - central midfield, right-back, defensive midfield and left midfield - throughout last campaign.

What’s best about a move for the veteran Spaniard is that, by virtue of his previous contract coming to an end on 1 July, he’s now a free agent, leaving West Ham in a favourable position when it comes to the negotiations. The two-time Champions League winner may no longer be at the park of his powers, but he’d still be an excellent addition.

All statistics per WhoScored