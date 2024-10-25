West Ham have had a mixed start to the 2024/25 season as they sit 15th in the Premier League standings with just one win from eight games, and reports suggest they may already be eyeing up potential managerial replacements should they part ways with Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have suffered four league defeats so far this season, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the third round stage following a heavy 5-1 loss away at Liverpool.

West Ham ‘identify’ Lopetegui replacement

He only took charge of the team over the summer

Lopetegui was announced as David Moyes’ successor back in May, but his side has struggled for form in the early stages of the season. According to TBR Football, the club are considering former FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao as a potential replacement should they opt to go in a different direction.

The report does note that David Sullivan is determined to keep backing Lopetegui after he played a significant role in bringing him back to the Premier League. But, the manager’s position is uncertain just a couple of months into his tenure given West Ham’s haphazard start.

Should Lopetegui fail to turn things around in the coming months, Conceicao has been tipped as a potential alternative. However, the article states a number of clubs are considering the former Porto boss and the Hammers would likely face competition for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conceicao has managed 530 games throughout his career and he has won 329 of them with a win percentage of 62.08%

Conceicao, 49, represented the likes of Porto, Lazio and Inter Milan during his playing career, and he announced his retirement back in 2009. He worked as an assistant at one of his former clubs, Standard Liege, before he returned to Portugal in 2012.

He took charge of Porto in 2017, and only vacated his position earlier this summer. While in charge of the Portuguese club, he won three Primeira Liga titles and several cups, regularly getting the better of Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim. The 39-year-old was among the names tipped to replace Moyes in the summer, and he held initial talks with West Ham's senior leadership.

Stat courtesy of FootyStats (correct as of 25/10/24)