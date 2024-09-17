West Ham United are among multiple clubs showing interest in former RB Salzburg defender Oumar Solet, who had his contract with the Austrian club terminated on Saturday, according to HITC.

A string of clubs in England and Europe have been alerted following Solet’s surprise departure from Salzburg, with Newcastle, Aston Villa, Marseille, and Inter Milan also keeping tabs on the centre-back’s situation.

Solet had no shortage of admirers in the Premier League during the summer transfer window, when he had one year left on his contract with the Austrian giants. West Ham reportedly viewed the former France Under-20 international as a cheaper alternative to Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Nice star concluded his summer saga last month by joining the Hammers on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy that is almost certain to be triggered, but it appears Solet’s addition remains an option for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

West Ham have splashed close to £130million in the summer window on nine new arrivals, including three defenders Todibo, Max Kilman, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd all left the club.

Hammers 'Interested' in Austrian Star

Solet reappears on the radar

It remains uncertain why Salzburg opted to end Solet’s time at the club prematurely rather than cashing in on the highly sought-after centre-back in the January market.

According to the club’s official announcement on social media, the agreement to terminate the 24-year-old’s contract was mutual, ending Solet’s four-year stint with the Austrian giants.

The powerful defender, who has been described as "athletically gifted" joined Salzburg from Lyon in the summer of 2020 and made 106 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting five.

Oumar Solet RB Salzburg Stats (2023/24) Appearances 28 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow cards 3 Minutes played 2,141

Solet helped Salzburg win three consecutive Austrian Bundesliga titles before the club narrowly missed out on their fourth title to Sturm Graz last season.

Reports claim that German side Hoffenheim had an agreement in place with the Red Bull outfit for Solet’s arrival late in the transfer window, but the move fell through after the 24-year-old failed his medical. Solet did not make an appearance for Salzburg before his departure this season and sat out their first nine games.

Nolan ‘Surprised’ over Ward-Prowse Loan

‘He never does anything wrong’

Former West Ham United captain Kevin Nolan says he is "very surprised" the Hammers let James Ward-Prowse depart on a season-long loan to Nottingham Forest.

Speaking on The Premier League Review show, the footballer-turned-pundit was full of admiration for the 29-year-old midfielder after his Forest debut last weekend but expressed shock over his departure from the London Stadium:

“I must admit I’m very surprised that West Ham let him go. I understand that Julen wants to bring in his own players, but James Ward-Prowse is one of those players who never does anything wrong.”

Ward-Prowse was an integral part of David Moyes’ tactics in his first season in east London, making 52 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven and assisting 12 goals.

The 29-year-old made his debut in a Forest shirt last weekend in a stunning 1-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield, courtesy of Callum Hudson-Odoi’s superb second-half goal that sent Paul Merson into a frenzy.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-09-24.