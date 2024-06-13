Highlights West Ham United are interested in signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

Sterling is not understood to be in the Blues' long-term plans, with Crystal Palace also keen.

Chelsea are set to back new manager Enzo Maresca with up to six new signings.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling, according to TBR Football, who say the West London side are looking to move the England international on from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City player joined Chelsea in 2022 and played 43 times for the Blues this season, scored 10 goals and produced eight assists. However, it is understood that the winger is not in the club hierarchy's long-term plans and is available to be sold in the coming months.

Fellow London side West Ham are said to have been alerted by Sterling's possible availability and have been tipped to make a move for the 82-capped Three Lions star.

Raheem Sterling Available For Transfer

His two-year stint at the Blues could be coming to an end

As Chelsea enter another new era under Todd Boehly with a fifth manager in 20 months, it could be time for the club to revamp their squad after two seasons of reckless spending. Sterling is one of the club's highest-paid players and has reportedly already rejected approaches from the Saudi Pro-League and Turkey in recent months.

The wide player has often come under fire for his performances this season, while he has not been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sterling has not made the England squad for a major international tournament for the first time since Euro 2012.

Enzo Maresca will officially begin his role at Chelsea on July 1 following Mauricio Pochettino's controversial sacking at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, and it remains unclear whether Sterling - who earns £325,000-a-week according to Spotrac - will be in his plans or not.

TBR have suggested that Sterling is not in favour of a move away, but the player has considered a switch to the MLS in America. However, at the age of 29, feels there is no urgency to quit European football for the United States and would prefer to remain in the continent for now.

With Michael Olise set to leave Crystal Palace - with a move to Chelsea on the cards - Sterling also "has come up in conversation" for a switch to Selhurst Park to replace the Frenchman.

Chelsea To Back Enzo Maresca In First Transfer Window

The club have identified a number of transfers for the incoming manager

Chelsea might be under pressure from the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) after spending over £1 billion on a staggering 34 players, but they are still expected to make up to six signings this summer to support Maresca in his debut campaign.

Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues will prioritise a striker, a left back and a winger in the upcoming transfer window, which suggests they could be looking to replace Sterling sooner rather than later.

Jacobs told GMS: “My understanding is that Chelsea still want a traditional striker. They want a right-sided winger, in likelihood, or a creative-minded player, and they want a young left-back.

“And then it's to be determined if they bring in another centre-back, potentially, if Trevoh Chalobah leaves, and even some debate will be had over the goalkeeper, even though Enzo Maresca wants to give Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic a chance.”