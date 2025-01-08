West Ham United are showing an interest in signing Chelsea star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall during the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett.

The former Leicester City man has had a nightmare time at Stamford Bridge so far this season after joining the club in a £30m deal to follow Enzo Maresca, and is keen to play more regular football in the second half of the season.

The Blues are open to allowing him to move on for the right offer and the Hammers are interested in bringing him in to bolster their midfield during the January transfer window.

West Ham Want Dewsbury-Hall

Loan move on the cards

The 26-year-old has been a regular in the Europa Conference League for Maresca's blues, but in the Premier League he has barely featured this season with just 56 minutes of action across five substitute appearances.

West Ham are alert to his situation and are interested in bolstering their midfield, and are now considering making an offer that would see him join on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Julen Lopetegui splashed around £150m during the summer but results have been poor and the Spaniard was sacked on Wednesday, with former Brighton boss Graham Potter expected to take over on a short-term deal with the option of a further two years depending on meeting certain performance criteria according to GMS sources.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea Statistics (2024/25) Games 7(6) Minutes 676 Goals 2 Assists 0

That could see the club bring Dewsbury-Hall in as Potter's first signing, with Tim Steidten still expected to be in charge of transfers during this transfer window despite some concerns about his long-term future.

The midfielder would be open to the move as he seeks more regular football, but West Ham are still yet to decide on whether they will turn their interest into a formal offer.

