West Ham United have reportedly been in contact with former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri amid doubts over Julen Lopetegui's future at the London Stadium. The Spaniard has made a dismal start to his reign, and his job could be at risk in his side's clash against former employers Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Lopetegui only replaced David Moyes in the summer but is feeling the heat amid the Hammers' poor performance this season. His side sits 14th in the league, having won four and lost seven of 14 games. A 3-1 loss to fellow strugglers Leicester City last time out pushed the ex-Real Madrid boss closer to the firing line.

It has been reported that Lopetegui is set to be in charge against Wolves but that West Ham have been in contact with several potential replacements. One of those is Allegri, who has been out of management since leaving Juve in May after having his contract with the Serie A giants terminated.

Massimilliano Allegri Juventus Record Win-Loss Record 271-74 System 3-5-2 Trophies Serie A x6, Italian Cup x5, Italian Super Cup x3

Allegri is an experienced Italian tactician who would be a high-profile replacement if the Irons were to part ways with Lopetegui. In two spells at the Allianz Stadium, he guided Juve to 12 major trophies, including five Scudetto wins. The 57-year-old, who has also managed AC Milan in the past, likes to play with three at the back in a 3-5-2 formation with a pragmatic style of play.

Lopetegui vowed to 'change the situation' at West Ham

Lopetegui was defiant when asked about his future ahead of West Ham's encounter with Wolves at the London Stadium. The Spaniard expressed eagerness to oversee a turnaround despite speculation intensifying over the club's owners pulling the plug on him (via TNT Sports):

I have big commitment to my work, always, and I am very happy to stay at West Ham. We are going to change the situation... I [am] not thinking about [losing the job]. I [am] thinking we have one very important challenge on Monday against a good team.

Gary O'Neil, who succeeded Lopetegui at Wolves, is also under pressure amid his side's disappointing form. It looked as though Old Gold had turned a corner but have lost their last two games, including a 4-0 loss to Everton. They sit 19th in the league, and O'Neil received boos from visiting fans at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

West Ham beat Wolves home and away last season, winning 3-0 at the London Stadium under Moyes. Mohammed Kudus grabbed a brace, while Jarrod Bowen was also on target for the Hammers.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 07/12/2024.