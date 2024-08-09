Highlights West Ham United are considering a move for Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos.

West Ham United are considering making a move for Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos, according to The West Ham Way.

The Brazilian centre-half is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Fulham, with just two years left on his contract at Villa Park.

Carlos has emerged as a target for West Ham in recent days with a deal for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo looking difficult, although Fabrizio Romano posted on Thursday night that the Irons are trying to hijack his likely move to Juventus.

After announcing Max Kilman’s arrival from Wolves, West Ham remain keen on bolstering their defensive options ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge and have been linked with Trevoh Chalobah, Mats Hummels and Carlos.

According to the West Ham Way, Carlos is now being eyed as a replacement for Kurt Zouma. The Hammers' captain is nearing a move to Dubai-based Shabab Al-Ahli, and a deal is expected to be sealed in the coming days.

Hammers Consider Zouma Replacement

Diego Carlos among the options

Zouma’s exit to the United Arab Emirates could soon force West Ham into the market for his replacement – the 29-year-old skipper looks set to depart after making more than 100 appearances for the club.

According to The West Ham Way, the Hammers are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Diego Carlos’ situation this summer, with Fulham also keen on signing the Brazilian centre-back.

The Cottagers have already held initial talks over acquiring the Aston Villa defender, who is understood to be open to leaving the club this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Carlos, who joined from La Liga club Sevilla two years ago, suffered a serious knee injury in his first campaign, making just two starts in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old - who earns £100,000-a-week - was sidelined for the majority of the 2022/23 season, playing just 205 minutes of first-team football across all competitions.

Last season, Carlos returned to Unai Emery’s starting eleven and made 38 appearances across all competitions as he bounced back from his severe setback.

Diego Carlos Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 27 Goals/assists 0/0 Tackles per 90 1.34 Interceptions per 90 0.64 Minutes played 1,811

Jhon Duran ‘Keen’ to Join West Ham

Despite Niclas Fullkrug’s arrival

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran is still keen on a summer move to West Ham United, despite Niclas Fullkrug’s arrival, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old Colombian forward retains an interest in a move to the London Stadium this summer after struggling for game time under Unai Emery in the previous campaign.

According to Romano, a deal for Duran would be ‘really, really expensive’ after Fullkrug’s acquisition, but the Hammers have not ruled out the possibility of signing the Villa ace just yet.

Despite interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, Duran is understood to be prioritising a move to West Ham.

