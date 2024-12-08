West Ham United have identified Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick as a candidate to replace their under-fire boss Julen Lopetegtui, with the Spaniard currently walking on a tight rope at the London Stadium, according to the Mirror.

The Hammers have endured a dismal start to the season, winning just four of their opening 14 Premier League matches, a return that sees them sat 14th in the table. Defeat at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night condemned the East Londoners to their seventh league defeat of the campaign, and Lopetegui is now reportedly facing being given his marching orders if he doesn't deliver in Monday night's must-win enounter with Wolves.

It appears West Ham are already succession planning for the possible departure, with several managers being linked with the job in the London Stadium hot-seat this week. The Mirror have revealed that Carrick, described as a 'brilliant' manager, has been added to this list of names, with David Sullivan and Tim Steidten impressed by the former Manchester United midfielder's managerial acumen.

West Ham Considering Carrick

Lopetegui is on thin ice

Succeeding David Moyes this summer, Lopetegui was backed significantly in the transfer market by the West Ham board. Thus, the ex-Wolves coach was expected to lead his side to compete for a place in Europe, but after 14 matches, they certainly aren't on course to achieve this.

He's now potentially just a single defeat away from being dismissed, with the Irons evidently sounding out potential replacements. GMS sources revealed earlier this week that Roger Schmidt is being considered, while GMS sources also disclosed that the club's hierarchy are fearful that Mohamed Kudus, Niclas Fullkrug and Jean-Clair Todibo could force their way out if Lopetegui remains at the club.

This fear could prompt them to pull the trigger on the maligned tactician, and move for one of their shortlisted targets. The Mirror claim that Carrick is one of these candidates, although West Ham are aware that he may be difficult to pry away from Middlesbrough mid-way through the season, particularly in the midst of a promotion charge.

However, Carrick, who is admired by Jose Mourinho, may feel he's ready to make the step-up to the Premier League after spending over two years at the Riverside, and could be enticed by the prospect of coaching a club he played for.

Carrick's Record as Middlesbrough Manager Matches Managed 107 Wins 54 Draws 17 Losses 36 Win Percentage 50.5%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 07/12/2024