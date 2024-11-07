Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is reportedly a candidate to replace Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United following the Spaniard’s disappointing start to the Premier League season, according to CalcioMercato.

The Italian tactician is said to be among several names being considered, alongside ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, who is reportedly the Hammers’ first-choice option.

Sarri is currently out of work after resigning from Lazio in March and has recently expressed a desire to return to coaching before January, provided the right project comes along.

The 65-year-old would bring significant Premier League experience to the London Stadium dugout, having managed Chelsea during the 2018/19 season, where he led them to a Europa League title.

After that campaign, Sarri, labelled 'one of the best coaches in Europe', departed Stamford Bridge to join Juventus, where he guided the Bianconeri to their ninth consecutive Serie A title in 2019/20.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sarri won 39 matches in all competitions during his first season at Chelsea – only Jose Mourinho recorded more victories (42) in his maiden campaign at Stamford Bridge.

A disappointing 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend has increased scrutiny on Lopetegui, as West Ham have now slipped to 14th in the Premier League, with just 11 points from their opening 10 games.

The Spanish manager is now in urgent need of a turnaround, with the Hammers' upcoming game against Everton considered crucial for his future at the club.

According to GMS sources, West Ham chiefs are already making succession plans and are evaluating possible replacements for the 58-year-old, including Terzic and former Brighton manager Graham Potter.

Lopetegui has so far been let down by his nine summer arrivals – despite heavy spending to strengthen the squad after an underwhelming season under David Moyes, the Hammers have largely relied on their established players.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus are leading the scoring charts once again this term, while star forward Niclas Fullkrug remains sidelined through injury, prompting West Ham to consider attacking reinforcements in January.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea Record (2018/19) Games 63 Wins 39 Draws 13 Losses 11 Goals scored / conceded 123 / 67 Points per match 2.08

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.