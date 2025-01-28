West Ham United would need to agree to a buy option of at least £60 million if they were to sign Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson on loan, according to TBR Football.

West Ham have been in the hunt for a striker all month. Niclas Fullkrug has struggled for fitness since signing in the summer, while Michail Antonio has been ruled out for at least a year after a road traffic accident and captain Jarrod Bowen has also missed a significant chunk of the season through injury.

As such, the Hammers are seeking attacking reinforcements for their new manager Graham Potter. Earlier this month, West Ham saw a bid worth £57 million for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran rejected but now may have another target lined up as they look to secure a deal prior to the transfer deadline on February 3rd.

West Ham interested in Ferguson

Seagulls may be reluctant to let him leave

Having struggled for consistency this season, both regarding minutes and form, Brighton appear open to the prospect of Ferguson going out on loan for the remainder of the season.

West Ham, however, are one of five Premier League clubs currently interested in the Republic of Ireland frontman, with Fulham and Bournemouth being two other clubs reportedly in the race for him.

Evan Ferguson 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 12 1 EFL Cup 2 0

There are doubts about letting Ferguson go, however. TBR Football have reported that Brighton are conscious of the fact that both Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck have faced injury setbacks this season and would not want to strip the squad of depth were that to happen again. Owner Tony Bloom also remains a big fan of Ferguson and his game, with the youngester previously described as 'explosive'.

It has been reported that were a loan to be agreed, there would need to be a buy option of at least £60 million. Ferguson would need to play consistent minutes were he to depart Brighton on loan, meaning West Ham may have an advantage over other teams in the race for him, given how much their attacking options have been hampered by injuries.

The Hammers have also been linked with a host of other strikers heading into the final week of the deadline including Ajax star Brian Brobbey and RB Leipzig forward Andre Silva.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/01/2025)