West Ham United are targeting a move for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa in the summer transfer window, according to A Bola (via Sport Witness).

The Hammers, alongside Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea, are reportedly keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old's performances this season.

Reports in Portugal suggest Aghehowa could be on the move again this summer, despite having joined Porto from Atletico Madrid on a five-year deal last year.

The Spain international’s release clause is said to be £83m, meaning his potential move to the London Stadium would require a club-record fee for West Ham.

Aghehowa has impressed in his first half-season at Porto, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year-old ranks second in the Liga Portugal top goalscorers this season, trailing only Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres, who has netted 25.

Aghehowa, praised as ‘unreal’, was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer and was close to joining Chelsea on a seven-year deal before the transfer collapsed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aghehowa made 35 appearances on loan at Alaves last season, scoring eight goals in La Liga.

West Ham are targeting a new striker for Graham Potter this summer after being let down by Niclas Fullkrug’s availability and performances in 2024/25.

The German international has struggled with injuries and made only 11 appearances so far this term, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The Hammers are believed to have several alternatives on their shortlist, including Lille striker Jonathan David, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, they face competition from clubs such as Inter Milan and Barcelona for the 25-year-old, and it is understood he is unlikely to choose West Ham as his next destination.

Samu Aghehowa's Porto Stats (2024/25 Liga Portugal) Games 20 Goals 14 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 111 Minutes played 1,553

