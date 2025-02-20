West Ham United are interested in signing Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters this summer, a player that the Hammers have previously been linked with.

According to reliable insider ExWHUEmployee via The West Ham Way, the Hammers are exploring a number of targets who are out of contract in the summer, and the Saints right-back, Kyle Walker-Peters, is one of those that fits this criteria.

The "extraordinary" 27-year-old has demonstrated his versatility as a full-back over the last few years. He has shown that he can play as a left-back, where he can play more inverted, which naturally fits in with his strengths as a solid passer of the ball, and, of course, as a right-back in his natural position.

West Ham United to Sign Southampton Defender Kyle Walker-Peters

Hammers Exploring Several Free Agent Options

ExWHUEmployee said:

“The club are looking at a few potential bargains that could be obtained from the out of contract lis. "Kyle Walker-Peters is another who we could be tempted by, he is a versatile defender and can be in both full back positions.”

Walker-Peters has featured in every game but two in the league this season, as part of a poor Southampton team, currently sitting rock-bottom in the Premier League, having accumulated just nine points from 25 games - conceding 57 goals in that time.

While this does not make for good reading, it must be said that the Saints were set up to fail in their return to the Premier League; they did not strengthen their defence enough last summer.

The two-time capped England international is also on the radar of former West Ham United manager David Moyes, according to an exclusive from GIVEMESPORT, with the Scotsman looking for more options at full-back this summer.

West Ham themselves have had their own defensive mishaps this term, conceding 47 goals in 25 games. One of the reasons for this is their lack of depth in these areas, particularly at full-back. Emerson and Aaron Cresswell have both had injury troubles this term which has meant Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had to play at left-back on occasions, and that has meant Vladimir Coufal is the only other fit full-back (right-back) in the first-team.

Naturally, bringing in a player like Walker-Peters that can play on both sides would be a smart signing, especially on a free transfer. The Hammers will also need to consider replacing the likes of Coufal and Cresswell at some point anyway, as they are both over 32. With Southampton's relegation almost certain, Walker-Peters will be a free agent in the summer, paving the way for his return to his home city of London.

