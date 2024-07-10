Highlights West Ham aim to sign Sorloth to improve goalscoring options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

West Ham United, in the pursuit of a new centre forward, are eyeing a move for ex-Crystal Palace man Alexander Sorloth, per talkSPORT, and the east London-based outfit are looking to offload Danny Ings to free up space and funds.

For much of last season, unavailability issues with the aforementioned Ings and 12-cap Jamaica international Michail Antonio resulted in Jarrod Bowen - a right-winger by trade - often being used as David Moyes’ solitary striker.

The uncertainty around Bowen’s future has also intensified the need for Julen Lopetegui and his entourage to snare a new goal-getting frontman and Sorloth, who currently plies his trade in Spain for Villarreal, has emerged as a ‘potential option’.

Sorloth now ‘A Potential Option’ for West Ham

Move could hinge on the sale of Ings

A move for Sorloth, who plundered a grand total of 26 goals in his 41 games last term, is being mooted by the West Ham brass, per talkSPORT, but a deal coming to fruition could hinge on whether Ings’ departure is confirmed.

Sorloth, 28, struggled to set the English top flight alight during his days at Selhurst Park, with him failing to score a single strike in 16 league appearances across a two-season period - but his poor return in England hasn’t deterred West Ham from lodging an interest.

Suggesting that the Hammers face an uphill battle to swell Ings with him willing to stay and fight for his place at the London Stadium, talkSPORT has revealed that Sorloth has emerged as one of many potential options this summer.

Sorloth, Antonio, Bowen - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Sorloth Antonio Bowen Minutes 2,493 1,711 3,021 Goals 23 6 16 Assists 6 2 6 Shots per game 2.3 1.2 2.5 Aerials won per game 2.4 1.3 1 Key passes per game 1 0.3 0.9 Pass success rate (%) 76.6 64.6 75.1 Overall rating 7.23 6.60 7.10

Since a potential switch from Spain to England has been rumoured, the Yellow Submarine’s asking price for the talismanic Norwegian - who is more than capable of 'terrorising defenders' - has been dropped to around £25.3million, per Corrierre Dello Sport.

Sorloth’s four-strike haul against Real Madrid last campaign was his standout moment but, overall, his potency in front of goal played a key part in Villarreal’s chase of European football - and his high level of end product would be an upgrade on an ageing Antonio.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sorloth's La Liga return of 23 strikes last term saw him conclude the campaign as the division's second-highest goalscorer.

West Ham Eyeing Villa’s Duran

‘Several proposals’ sent to the Colombian

A summer move for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, who was previously admired by Chelsea, has also been eyed by the Hammers as they look to alleviate the goalscoring burden from the shoulders of Bowen, especially ahead of an all-important first season under ex-Real Madrid chief Lopetegui.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that West Ham have offered his current employers ‘several proposals’ in recent weeks for the 10-cap Colombia international.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed that Duran, 20, has emerged as the east Londoners’ ‘primary target’ with Lopetegui looking to bolster their centre forward department.

Ollie Watkins’ emergence as one of the best strikers in the Premier League has prevented the man in question from becoming a regular at Villa Park and, in turn, reduced Duran’s game time since making the move from Chicago Fire in the January of 2023.

