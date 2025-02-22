West Ham United are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface in the summer, with the Hammers keen on improving their forward line by adding the big powerful finisher to their ranks, according to Christian Falk.

Despite a hamstring injury this season, the 24-year-old Nigerian international has still displayed tremendous form for Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, having netted ten goals in 18 appearances in all competitions. This adds to his already fantastic tally last term with the club where he scored a whopping 21 goals in 34 games.

After losing Michail Antonio to a serious injury and the future of both Danny Ings and Niclas Fullkrug looking bleak, plus Evan Ferguson only being on loan, a new striker looks to be a priority for the summer once again and Boniface is someone the club are keen on.

West Ham Look to Boniface to Improve Attack

The Bayer Leverkusen forward is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe

According to the reliable Falk, the Hammers are keen on adding more firepower to their squad and Boniface is someone who they are targeting.

The expectation this summer is that Boniface could leave after a move to Saudi Arabia collapsed in the January window, with Leverkusen expecting that either he or Patrick Schick will move on when the season ends.

The Hammers certainly wouldn't say no to those types of numbers as they have struggled in front of goal throughout this campaign, notching just 30 goals in the Premier League as of writing, the joint-fifth worst tally in the division. As things stand, West Ham have fielded four different strikers in the league, and together, they have conjured up just five goals between them.

Stats Output Percentile Ranking Appearances 18 N/A Goals 10 N/A Assists 1 N/A Shots on Target Per 90 1.45 86th Percentile Goal-Creating Actions Per 90 0.59 95th Percentile Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.45 90th Percentile

The Hammers have scored more than one goal in a game just once under Potter. But this is not an issue with the manager; it has been a concerning trend right the way through the campaign, averaging 1.2 goals per game.

Boniface, who has been described as 'world-class' would be a fantastic remedy to that situation and if they could get a deal over the line it would be seen as a real coup for a player who has been targeted by several other clubs across Europe.

Stats taken from FBref - Correct as of 22/02/25.

