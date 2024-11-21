West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has two Premier League games to save his job at the London Stadium, The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg has reported.

The Spanish tactician is now facing two 'make-or-break' tests in charge of the Hammers, as it is understood his future will depend on how West Ham fare on their visit to Newcastle on Monday and their next home clash against Arsenal.

West Ham chiefs have reportedly used the international break to explore potential replacements but have yet to decide on a preferred successor for Lopetegui in case of the worst-case scenario.

According to Steinberg, the Hammers had looked at a number of names before appointing the Spaniard last summer, including ex-Dortmund boss Edin Terzic, former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, and also Sebastian Hoeness and Roger Schmidt, a 57-year-old tactician highly admired by Pep Guardiola.

It is understood that there are other coaches in the running, with both long- and short-term appointments being considered.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lopetegui won just four of his first 13 games in charge of West Ham, collecting 1.15 points per game on average.

West Ham are five points above the bottom three after winning three of their 11 games and most recently drew 0-0 with Everton just before the international break.

The Hammers were one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League during the summer transfer window, welcoming nine new signings, seven of them on permanent deals.

Fresh arrivals have struggled to find form so far, with Niclas Fullkrug’s availability a particular concern for West Ham chiefs.

The German international has not featured for the club since the end of August and remains out with an injury, with West Ham already looking at potential replacements in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Hammers could entertain an arrival on loan in early 2025 to bolster their options up front and compensate for Fullkrug’s underwhelming start.

The Hammers were unsuccessful in their efforts to land Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran during the summer, as Premier League rivals refused to accept proposals below their £40m valuation.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 13 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 6 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 24 Points per game 1.15

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-11-24.