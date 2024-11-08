Julen Lopetegui could face the sack if West Ham United lose at home to Everton on Saturday afternoon, and Graham Potter is a potential candidate to replace the Spaniard, according to CaughtOffside.

West Ham have endured a miserable start to the new season, accumulating just eleven points from their opening ten matches, a return that sees them sitting in 14th in the Premier League table. Subsequently, Lopetegui is under immense pressure, with senior figures within the Hammers' dressing room said to 'not be fully on board' with the former Real Madrid head coach.

A loss to Sean Dyche's Everton on the weekend could ultimately prove to be the final straw for Lopetegui, with the East London outfit already being linked to a number of potential successors. Among the supposed candidates is Potter, who has been out of a job since being dismissed by Chelsea last year, but could be enticed by a return to the dugout with an established Premier League side.

West Ham Considering Potter

Lopetegui is on thin ice

Replacing David Moyes over the summer, Lopetegui hasn't been able to implement his tactical ideas swiftly at the London Stadium. Results have been underwhelming, and the meek manner of performances will certainly have concerned the West Ham board.

Conflicting reports have emerged around the immediacy of the threat the maligned manager faces to his position, with one source claiming he'll keep his job even 'if they lose 5-0 to Everton', while the Guardian suggest defeat to the Toffees will spark an intense review.

Regardless, the optics don't look positive for Lopetegui, with the mood music suggesting his fate is already somewhat predetermined. As a result, links to other coaches are inevitable.

CaughtOffside report that Potter is in the conversation to displace the ex-Spanish national team boss. The Englishman endured a torrid time in the Chelsea hot-seat, but demonstrated his capabilities during his stint at Brighton, where he was described as doing a 'phenomenal' job.

Known for implementing an attractive style of play, West Ham fans would likely find the prospect of Potter taking charge exciting. However, the 49-year-old has been linked with vacant roles at Manchester United and Ajax in recent times, not taking either, and thus it may require some convincing from the Hammers' hierarchy for him to take the job in East London.

Potter's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 440 Wins 185 Draws 118 Losses 137 Win Percentage 42%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 08/11/2024