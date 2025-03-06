West Ham United are considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike ahead of the summer transfer window, according to FootMercato.

The Hammers are reportedly positioning themselves for the 22-year-old’s pursuit after the season, with multiple Premier League clubs interested in the French forward.

Frankfurt are open to selling Ekitike a year earlier than planned, especially if they receive a tempting offer worth at least €80m (£67m).

The Bundesliga club reportedly want to make Ekitike their next big sale, following Omar Marmoush’s January move to Manchester City for an initial £59m.

West Ham Keen on Hugo Ekitike

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to FootMercato, West Ham could face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for Ekitike, with the ‘door open’ for his departure this summer.

The Hammers were reportedly keen on signing the Frenchman last year before he left Paris Saint-Germain permanently and signed a five-year deal with Frankfurt in July.

Ekitike, praised as ‘exceptional’, has been a key player for the Bundesliga club this season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

He has netted six goals in his last eight Bundesliga appearances, helping Frankfurt maintain third place and continue their push for Champions League qualification.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ekitike ranks seventh among the Bundesliga’s top scorers this season, with Harry Kane leading the charts on 21 goals.

West Ham are expected to target a new centre-forward this summer, having grown concerned with Niclas Fullkrug’s performances and availability.

The German international has endured an injury-ridden campaign at the London Stadium, making just 11 appearances and scoring two goals across all competitions.

The East London club are believed to have multiple striker targets on their shortlist, including Lille’s Jonathan David, who is out of contract in less than four months.

Hugo Ekitike's Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 23 Goals 13 Assists 3 Expected goals 16.2 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 1,760

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-03-25.