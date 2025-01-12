West Ham United have been touted to make a loan move for Brighton and Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson in the coming weeks, according to reports - and that has now moved to an urgent level with Niclas Fullkrug being ruled out injured for the next three months with a hamstring injury.

Ferguson, 20, burst onto the scene on the south coast with nine goals in his first full Premier League season being followed up with six strikes last season, seeing him labelled as a 'superstar' - but he's fallen out of favour with boss Fabian Hurzeler, with the German forward preferring Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter. And that could see West Ham move for Ferguson, with urgent additions required to have any joy from their season.

Report: West Ham Could Make Ferguson Move

The Hammers have struggled in terms of goals for quite some time

The report from The Sun states that with Fullkrug set to be sidelined for another three months after picking up an injury against Aston Villa on Friday, Hammers chiefs will look to frantically recruit a striker to fix their attacking woes.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League statistics - Brighton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =15th Goals 1 =9th Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =21st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.3 =19th Shots Per Game 0.6 17th Match rating 6.18 27th

A hamstring injury for the German striker means that, with Michail Antonio also out for the season after his car crash in early December, they only have Danny Ings able to play up front as an out-and-out striker and urgent attention is required in that department. Having already had three months out this season, Fullkrug has had little luck and that will see West Ham potentially make a move for Ferguson.

The Irishman has been targeted, and despite suffering an injury of his own this month, Brighton won't make a decision on his future until the end of the month, just days before the transfer window is set to slam shut. West Ham have games against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Villa in that time in the Premier League, which are golden opportunities to haul themselves into the top half - but they may have to do so without Fullkrug, Antonio and Jarrod Bowen which could be an extremely tough ask.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson has four goals in 18 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

The report further states that Graham Potter has been told that West Ham will be active in the transfer market, but they could be limited to loan deals after spending huge amounts in the summer - which could make a deal for Ferguson an attractive proposition.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-01-25.

