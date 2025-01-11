West Ham are eyeing a move for Nice striker Evann Guessand, as they look to provide new manager Graham Potter with some much-needed firepower, according to club insider ExWHUEmployee.

Graham Potter was appointed as the new Hammers head coach on Thursday, replacing Julen Lopetegui, who only managed to win six of his 20 league games in charge.

Michail Antonio is ruled out with a broken leg following a car accident in December, and Niclas Fullkrug appeared to pull his hamstring in their most recent game, a 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa. These injuries leave Danny Ings as the only fit senior striker at the club, which is why they are keen to bolster their attacking options.

The Hammers have been linked with a move for numerous forwards, including Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi, who they have held a long-standing interest in.

West Ham Considering Evann Guessand

The Hammers are desperate for a new striker

West Ham could turn their attention to Nice striker Guessand in their hunt for a new striker. The Ivory Coast international has a good goal return this season, with seven goals and four assists in 16 Ligue 1 appearances, and could provide the added goal threat that West Ham need as they look to push up the table.

A physical presence at the top of the pitch, Guessand could be an ideal replacement for Antonio and Fullkrug, who are both very strong attackers. The former France under-21 man came through the Nice academy, but a move to the Premier League could tempt him away.

Evan Guessand Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Appearances 22 Goals 8 Assists 4 Expected Goals 5.7 Shots Per Game 2.3

Just 23 years old, the forward can also play as a right-winger and has been described as 'underrated', which would be very beneficial to the Hammers, with Jarrod Bowen currently on the sidelines with a broken foot. His versatility could provide West Ham with the extra attacking force they require, as Graham Potter looks to steer them into the top half of the table after a poor start to the campaign.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 11/01/2025.