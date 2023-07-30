West Ham United remain committed to their pursuit of key target Conor Gallagher this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have already seen one approach knocked back, with Chelsea unwilling to let the academy graduate leave on the cheap.

West Ham United transfer news - Conor Gallagher

West Ham's bid for England international Gallagher was swiftly rejected, as per a report by Sky Sports.

Having pocketed £105 million for the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, David Moyes' side are looking to reinvest the cash, with Gallagher identified as a key target.

Chelsea are believed to be open to selling Gallagher, should a suitable offer arrive, with £40 million deemed too low by the two-time European champions.

It's suggested by the Sky Sports report that Chelsea value Gallagher in excess of £40 million, with West Ham considering making a second offer.

Gallagher still has two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge and isn't said to be actively looking for a move away.

As such, West Ham could have a difficult time on their hands trying to convince the 23-year-old to agree to a move across the capital.

Irrespective of this, Romano expects the Europa Conference League winners to continue pushing forward with plans to sign Gallagher.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gallagher to West Ham?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano admitted that interest in Gallagher from West Ham was still strong.

While there remain questions over how high West Ham would be willing to go with their valuation of Gallagher, the reliable journalist believes they are still open to the signing.

On the London-born midfielder, Romano said: “I think they will try again. But let's see because they didn't want to go higher than £40 million for Gallagher, so I'm not sure what’s going to happen.

"The interest is still there and people in the club are still convinced that Gallagher would be a top candidate for the West Ham midfield.”

What's next for West Ham this summer?

Gallagher isn't the only name on their summer wishlist, with the Hammers keen to add quality to the midfield following the departure of Rice.

It was reported earlier in the month by ​​​​​​​The Athletic that West Ham remained keen on signing Edson Alvarez, whose proposed move to Borussia Dortmund fell through.

It's suggested Ajax have placed a price tag of somewhere between £35 million to £40 million on the midfielder's head, with West Ham interested in exploring a deal.

Elsewhere, the east Londoners remain keen on signing James Ward-Prowse this summer, despite Southampton's firm valuation of their club captain.

It had been reported by The Daily Mail that West Ham were preparing a bid of £20 million for the Portsmouth-born star, with Southampton after a fee closer to £40 million instead.

Whereas one deal that is nearing completion for West Ham is their £14 million purchase of Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that a deal for Borges was edging closer and could even be completed by the end of the week.

The talented teen netted 29 goals for City's under-21s last season and is considered one of the most exciting young players currently plying their trade in England.