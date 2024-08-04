Highlights West Ham and Newcastle United are among the clubs linked with Toulouse defender Logan Costa

Serie A side Bologna have also been tipped to make a move for the player

The Hammers have also been linked with Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo

Newcastle United will reportedly rival Premier League side West Ham for Toulouse central defender Logan Costa.

The Hammers have already made one key addition in defence this summer with the signing of Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, new manager Julen Lopetegui, who took charge of the team in May, could make further signings in that position.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are also in the market for defensive reinforcement, and have made one key addition in this transfer window. 25-year-old Lloyd Kelly, who can play at centre-back and left back, joined the club from Bournemouth on a free transfer.

Newcastle ‘Rival’ West Ham for Costa

Eddie Howe wants to bring him to St James' Park

West Ham are among the clubs interested in signing Costa from Toulouse, reports in Italy claim. Gianluca Di Marzio reported earlier in the week that West Ham, along with Bologna, are alert to the player’s situation and the Hammer’s interest stems from Jean-Clair Todibo’s desire to move to Juventus.

Now, a fresh report from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims rivals Newcastle are also in the mix for Costa. The article claims manager Eddie Howe is a fan of the player and wants to bring him to St James’ Park.

West Ham, Bologna and Newcastle will reportedly need to meet Toulouse’s €15million asking price for the 23-year-old defender. Although, the Premier League clubs’ financial power may hand them the upper hand ahead of Bologna, it has been claimed.

Logan Costa 2023/24 stats for Toulouse in all competitions Stat: Appearances 38 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes played 3,275

Costa came through the ranks at Stade de Reims and had a loan spell at Le Mans in the 2020/21 campaign. Following that spell, he signed for Toulouse for a nominal fee and remains under contract until the summer of 2026.

West Ham ‘Make Fresh Offer’ for Todibo

He reportedly favours a move to Juventus

West Ham have made a fresh approach for Todibo, according to reports in France. After claims the Hammers’ had agreed a loan move with Nice for the central defender earlier in the summer, it became clear the player’s preference was to hold out for Serie A giants Juventus.

Now, a fresh report from French outlet Nice-Matin (via TEAMtalk) say West Ham have moved ahead of Juve in the race after submitting an offer that matches Nice’s value of the player. The report suggests it is another loan bid, but with an obligation to buy for £30.4million, while Juve’s proposed obligation has only reached £25.3million.

Todibo, 24, signed for Nice from Barcelona in 2021 and signed a fresh contract extension with the club in 2022. His current deal expires in 2027 as he’s now attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.