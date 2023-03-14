West Ham United could have a problem with Gianluca Scamacca, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker has been unable to secure a spot in the Hammers' starting XI and was recently told to improve by manager David Moyes.

West Ham news — Gianluca Scamacca

Moyes has urged Scamacca to better his physical data after snubbing him in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa over the weekend.

"We know that his physical data has got to be much better than it is," the Scotsman told The Athletic and other outlets after the game.

"Gianluca has got to get himself back. No manager wants to put out a bad team — you want to put out the players who you think are going to win for you, so you are always looking to put your best team out. I think his application is there. We just want the output to be bigger and more. That’s one of [the] things we are looking for more."

As per Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old has made 11 starts in the Premier League this season.

What has Michael Bridge said about Gianluca Scamacca and West Ham?

Bridge thinks West Ham could now have an issue with Scamacca.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "West Ham signing Danny Ings probably said it all a little bit, really. They needed a Premier League-proven striker there. Italian strikers, West Ham have had plenty and they've signed a couple who have not turned out to be right for the Premier League.

"I think it will come down to who West Ham get in the summer. He came with a big fee. It's not like a Chelsea where they can just sort of write it off. 'Bad striker, we'll get another one, write it off.' So there could be a problem there."

Could West Ham sell Gianluca Scamacca in the summer?

The Hammers only signed him last July in a £30.5m deal, as reported by BBC Sport. However, if he doesn't raise his level, he's going to find minutes hard to come by at the London Stadium.

West Ham, of course, recently brought in Ings from Aston Villa and also still have Michail Antonio in their squad.

Ultimately, there's competition for the striker position at West Ham. If Scamacca, who's on a £90,000-a-week contract, according to Spotrac, doesn't improve, then he's unlikely to play under Moyes.