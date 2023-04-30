It was an afternoon to forget for one unlucky West Ham fan on Saturday as he was taken out by a police horse after watching his side lose to Crystal Palace in a thrilling encounter at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles deservedly came out of top in a seven-goal classic, winning 4-3 thanks to strikes from Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze.

Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio and Nayef Aguerd replied for the Hammers, but the efforts were ultimately in vain as David Moyes' men suffered a damaging defeat that left them looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation zone with five games to play.

The thousands of West Ham supporters who made the short trip across London were left disappointed, but things were about to get worse for one Irons' fan as he left the ground.

As he walked away from the stadium, the man involved made the mistake of walking directly in front of a police horse. Inevitably, the supporter came off second best as he collided with the animal, swiftly tumbling to the deck.

Thankfully, the man didn't appear to be badly hurt as a result of the clash, but didn't receive much sympathy when footage of his spill emerged on social media after the match - with many replies suggesting that the fan had made a meal of the contact. You can make your own mind up by checking out the footage below.

Video: West Ham fan tripped up by police horse after 4-3 defeat at Crystal Palace

Read on for a selection of the best reaction from Twitter.

Moyes admits West Ham still have relegation fears

While the unfortunate fan will no doubt be getting plenty of stick from his pals this morning, his side still face the very real prospect of being dragged into a relegation dogfight - with boss Moyes telling BBC Sport after the loss to Palace that his side 'weren't over the line yet'.

"We're not over the line yet, we have to do that and try and get the points which are required. I always thought the programme would be difficult today, the extra day recovery gave them an advantage, the early kick off certainly didn't help but look we're all in it and we have to do it and find the points which will get us there and I'm confident we will do."