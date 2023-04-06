A West Ham fan has brandished the Irons' 5-1 defeat against Newcastle last night as "single-handedly one of the worst games I've ever seen in my life" when speaking to West Ham Fan TV.

George Barnard echoed the sentiments of thousands of unhappy Hammers when he continued: "What is Kehrer doing? I can't even walk, yeah, but watching him play football gives me hope that I can be a footballer myself."

The explicit rant has gone viral across social media platforms with many fans bemused at how David Moyes remains in charge following the heavy home defeat.

Barnard was damning in his assessment of the managerial position as he claimed: "He should have been gone in August," as he also slammed the club for being "arrogant."

It was not only the West Ham boss that was on the wrong end of this disgruntled fan, however, as he then commented on the new club captain.

Video: West Ham fan gives damning interview after Newcastle hammering

"Declan Rice, I love him to bits, he is probably one of the best players I've seen in my lifetime at the club. He is not a captain, he's not a captain at all."

With Rice taking over from long-serving skipper Mark Noble, it may have always become a poisoned chalice for the veteran's successor.

What has gone wrong at West Ham United?

It was not too long ago that West Ham were flying high in the European places in the Premier League while Newcastle United were fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

How quickly fortunes can change in the world of football as Eddie Howe looks set to guide the Magpies into the Champions League next season while David Moyes has West Ham on a collision course for the Championship.

West Ham 1-5 Newcastle

The game got off to a nightmare start for the home side as goals from Callum Wilson and Joelinton saw them go 2-0 behind in the opening 13 minutes.

A Kurt Zouma header late in the first half gave the hosts a boost, but the hard work to remain in the game was all undone within one minute of the restart.

Sloppy play from Nayef Aguerd gifted Newcastle their two-goal cushion back. This sucked all energy from the stadium and fans were seen streaming out of the London Stadium well before the close of play.

More mistakes were made in the closing stages to send the visitors home with a 5-1 victory.

Moyes remains in his job for the time being, but it appears the fans have had enough and want change. The Scot is currently the bookmakers favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

West Ham sit in 15th position, but are only outside the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference.

A tough fixture list ahead, along with one eye on their European tie against AA Gent, the Hammers could be sleepwalking towards the drop.