A one-off action figure of West Ham fan Knollsy has sparked a bidding war on eBay.

Knollsy - real name Chris Knoll, a 58-year-old father of four - received widespread praise for his actions after West Ham’s 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar.

He helped prevent AZ hooligans from reaching the West Ham players’ families, putting himself in harm’s way in order to protect his fellow supporters.

Knollsy, who was left with a battered face following the post-match altercation at the AFAS Stadion, insisted he wasn’t a “hero” and said he simply doesn’t “like bullies”.

READ MORE:

West Ham fan ‘Knollsy’ speaks out after going viral for fending off mob of AZ Alkmaar fans

However, Knollsy received a hero’s welcome before West Ham’s Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday and even bagged himself a ticket for next month’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.

The ‘Angel of Alkmaar’ said: “When I got the call today, I nearly cried. I am, so pleased, so happy. I am made up.”

Knollsy action figure sparks bidding war

Knollsy has now been immortalised in the form of a WWE-style action figure following his heroics - and the item has prompted a huge bidding war on eBay.

The description reads: “Knollsy custom figure. I was inspired to make this custom made and hand-painted figure with unique matching packaging. It took approx 28hrs to complete and will look great on display. It is a complete one off…”

(Credit: eBay)

At the time of writing, 49 bids have been made for the Knollsy action figure and the leading bid is currently an eye-watering £945.

There’s a high chance more bids will be submitted ahead of the 5:05pm deadline on Thursday, May 24.

As you can see, the figure matches the same clothes that Knollsy was wearing in Alkmaar and even shows the bruising around his left eye.

(Credit: eBay)

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, eh?

Let’s hope Knollsy and the rest of his West Ham fans enjoy a trouble-free experience at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on June 7.