West Ham fan Chris Knoll, better known as 'Knollsy' has been gifted a ticket to the Hammers' Europa Conference League final in Prague as a reward for his bravery in the Netherlands last week.

'Knollsy' made headlines recently after a video of him fighting off a mob of AZ supporters attempting to attack West Ham fans went viral online.

The 58-year-old was hailed as a 'legend' by many Irons fans and even received a standing ovation at the London Stadium on Sunday during West Ham's Premier League game against Leeds.

Knollsy reveals he's been gifted ticket for Prague

Now, the lifelong Hammers fanatic has revealed that the club have been in touch to thank him for his 'heroic' actions at the AFAS stadium.

Prague's Fortuna Arena holds just 19,000 people and West Ham have been allocated just 5000 tickets to give to fans for the Conference League final, meaning many unlucky supporters will not be able to attend the match.

Yet, a club official who Knollsy had met at the game last week reportedly rung him to offer him tickets for West Ham's biggest game in more than a decade.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I am at work and when I got the call today, I nearly cried. I am, so pleased, so happy. I am made up.

"She said she was sitting two rows behind me and saw what happened. She said I had been very courageous and that I deserved a ticket.

"It's ironic that she was the one who phoned me today. I remember joking with her earlier about whether she could get me a ticket if we got to the final. I know how difficult it is to get a ticket. I am so happy at this."

'Knollsy' insists he's 'no hero'

Despite receiving plenty of plaudits from fans, 'Knollsy' has stressed that he simply did what he felt anyone would've done in his situation.

“I’m not a hero. I just did what I had to do. There was another guy who was fending them off. I don’t like bullies and just had to try and stop them,” the father of four, who was left with a swollen left eye, told MailOnline, per talkSPORT.

“I just thought the best form of defence was to attack. You could see they were intent on causing trouble and I did not want them to get to those behind us.”

He added: “I just thought the best form of defence would be to get to the top of the stairs where they were coming up and just stood there and tried to stop them."