West Ham United fan ‘Knollsy’ has become a bit of a club icon in recent days, following his actions against AZ Alkmaar fans in the Europa Conference League semi-final.

And now, a new image has emerged of him ahead of the Irons’ match against Leeds United, with him even receiving a standing ovation as he entered the London Stadium.

‘Knollsy’ shot to fame after a few AZ fans rushed at the section of the AFAS stadium containing West Ham supporters, including some friends and family members of the team.

Players then became involved, with the likes of Aaron Cresswell, Flynn Downes and Said Benrahma all having to be restrained as they attempted to intervene.

Yet they were not needed in the end, thanks to the actions of two men, one of whom was ‘Knollsy’.

Along with one other fan, he managed to fend off the Alkmaar supporters.

Footage of their actions went viral, with football fans quick to praise them.

“Should never have to buy a ticket or beer again these two,” one fan said online.

He didn’t seem to want the praise nor the pints though, saying earlier this week that he did what he did because, “I don’t like bullies.”

Read More: West Ham fan ‘Knollsy’ speaks out after going viral for fending off mob of AZ Alkmaar fans

New image of ‘Knollsy’ emerges

But it now seems like the now-famous Hammers supporter is keen to make the most of any pints on offer.

He was snapped on the way to his side’s Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday.

And a few days after the scuffle in the Netherlands, the fresh bruises on ‘Knollsy’s’ face have settled in.

He posed for a picture on the way to the London Stadium, with the caption reading: “Hackney Wick if you want to buy the man a drink.”

And ‘Knollsy’ had a big smile on his face and a massive shiner around his left eye.

With a mark like that, he’ll be easy enough to spot in the pub or inside the ground. You can imagine he’s probably had a few beers bought for him already.

He’s certainly been receiving some love from the home crowd inside the stadium though, with one fan saying ‘Knollsy’ was applauded by fans when he arrived.

He might be needing a few more after the game as well to celebrate West Ham's big win against Leeds.

The visitors were desperate for three points in east London, with a victory enough to take them out of the bottom three.

They looked to be heading in the right direction too when Rodrigo gave them the lead inside the opening 17 minutes.

However, Sam Allardyce’s team were then pegged back by West Ham captain Declan Rice and conceded a second when Jarrod Bowen fired home in the second half.

Any hopes of salvaging a late point were then ended in added time when Manuel Lanzini tapped home Lucas Paqueta's cutback.

A defeat leaves them in 18th place and in need of a big result against Tottenham on the final day of the season while Everton must fail to win against Bournemouth.