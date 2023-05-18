West Ham securing a place in the Europa Conference League final was marred by ugly scenes following their match against AZ Alkmaar.

Home fans stormed the section where travelling supporters were sat, with a scuffle involving players breaking out.

David Moyes’ team came into the match 2-1 up on aggregate, following an important victory last week at the London Stadium.

Alkmaar had it all to do, but could not find a way past Alphonse Areola in the West Ham goal.

Pablo Fornals, who came off the bench in the 75th minute, then scored in added time to ensure that West Ham progressed.

Ugly scenes at full-time

The Irons are going to Prague after all.

But the players could not completely enjoy the moment at the end of the game, with some of the home supporters charging at seats allocated to visiting fans.

Footage recorded inside the ground shows fans from one section of the stadium charging towards the away support to ignite a brawl.

The Standard report that UEFA protocol means travelling fans are given an allocation of corporate tickets in the home stand for matches.

A similar incident broke out at the London Stadium last week, with West Ham supporters verbally going after Alkmaar fans and the players' families.

However, this incident escalated much further than that.

According to one fan Andy Robinson who was at the stadium, the home supporters were attacking the hospitality section where friends and family members of the players were sat.

Consequently, players then jumped over the advertising hoardings to intervene, with the likes of Said Benrahma, Flynn Downes and Aaron Cresswell all having to be pulled away by stewards.

Crazy scenes, and not how the West Ham players would have wanted the game to end.

West Ham could end 43-year wait for a trophy

Following the deescalation of the situation, away players and fans celebrated what is a monumental achievement for the east London club.

West Ham have not been in a European final for 47 years, and this will be a chance to lift a first trophy since 1980.

Their Premier League season has not gone according to plan, but most fans would sacrifice league position for a shot at European glory and the chance to finally lift some silverware.

The Irons are set to face Fiorentina, who scored in the 129th minute against Basel to win 4-3 on aggregate.

The match is set to take place on Wednesday 7 June.