West Ham booked themselves a spot in the Europa Conference League final last night, but much of the attention has been shifted to a full-time altercation instead.

Footage of the incident shows two members of the travelling West Ham faithful holding off a bunch of oncoming AZ Alkmaar fans.

The home support attempted to enter West Ham players' family section after Pablo Fornals' last-gasp winner.

David Moyes’ side found themselves behind in the opening 41 minutes of the first leg but were able to change their fortunes with a much better second-half performance.

A Said Benrahma penalty and a goal-scramble finish from Michail Antonio saw them gain a one-goal advantage.

The second leg was all to play for.

In the 94th minute and with little to separate the pair on the night, Fornal’s dazzling run eventually broke the deadlock as the Hammers sealed the two-legged tie.

However, the scenes on the other side of the white line at full-time however, were less fruitful.

Video: Two West Ham supporters holding off AZ Alkmaar mob

In the heat of their loss, AZ Alkmaar supporters broke through the fence in order to attack the friends and family of the West Ham players.

Players – including captain Declan Rice – attempted to intervene.

But it is two West Ham supporters who can be seen in the video that held off the home support onslaught.

The Twitter post has begun to go viral with many offering their praise and admiration for those preventing a serious issue.

“I will never condone fighting at football, I also don’t have context, but I see those two fans at the top of these stairs as admirable in this situation stopping an onslaught of 100 fans getting into their area where families and youngsters will be,” one fan replied.

“Give that big fella a season ticket for the rest of his life,” said one fan, while a third added: “Should never have to buy a ticket or beer again these two.”

Some were concerned with the lack of security, as the two fans had to take matters into their own hands to protect the West Ham family contingent.

One fan commented: “Stewarding there must be one of the most useless things going. Cheap police.

“The stewarding at AZ Alkmaar’s ground is clearly non existent and is a disgrace,” another Twitter user agreed.

West Ham in first European final in 47 years

Now the English side have dismissed their semi-final opponents, they will face Fiorentina in early June.

It will mark an end to their 47-year final drought as they look to bring home some silverware in West Ham’s poor season in a domestic sense.

The Hammers currently reside in 15th place in the Premier League but have looked like a completely different entity in Europe.

And now have a final showdown to show for their efforts.

A win against the Italian side in Prague will a return to Europe’s second-tier competition – the Europa League – after their semi-final devastation against the eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt last campaign.