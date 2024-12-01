West Ham United have emerged as the front-runners in the race to secure the services of Brighton starlet, Evan Ferguson, in the January transfer window, according to Caught Offside. The forward has struggled for consistent playing time under Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler this season and is reportedly seeking a temporary switch to reignite his career.

Considered one of the Premier League's brightest young talents, Ferguson has endured a frustrating campaign so far this term, accumulating just 269 minutes in all competitions. His potential has earned him plaudits from fans and pundits alike, with several English giants previously registering an interest in the forward, including Manchester United and Chelsea. However, the Irishman has found opportunities limited on the south coast, with Hurzeler reportedly challenging him to improve in training before considering a return to the starting lineup.

West Ham 'Favourites' in Race for Brighton Star Ferguson

The 20-year-old is seeking a loan move to continue his development

Per the report from Caught Offside, Ferguson is considering a temporary spell away from Brighton, with minutes few and far between at the Amex, and he has a number of suitors in the Premier League. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle are all monitoring the player's situation, but it is West Ham who have been considered "favourites" to land the promising talent, who was named as one of the highest-valued under-18 players in football history.

Evan Ferguson's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 8 Minutes played 122 Goals 1 Shots per 90 2.14 Aerial duels won per 90 2.14

The Hammers have a clear need for reinforcements in attack, given only six teams in the division have scored fewer goals so far this term. Manager, Julen Lopetegui, has often leaned on Michail Antonio to lead the line, after previous summer signing, Niclas Fullkrug, saw himself sidelined with injury earlier this season. The Jamaican has struggled in front of goal, however, netting just once in 12 outings, and the addition of Ferguson, who has previously been described as a "freak" and compared to Swedish icon, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, could provide a youthful and dynamic option to bolster in this position.

Although Brighton's initial preference would be to let Ferguson depart only on loan, it is thought they may consider permanent transfer offers close to £60 million for their man. Such a fee would make this a record signing if West Ham were to retain Ferguson's services beyond the loan move, topping the £45 million sum the east Londoners coughed up for Sebastien Haller in 2019.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 30/11/2024