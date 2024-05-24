Highlights Lucas Paqueta is being investigated by the FA over breaches of betting rules after suspicious betting patterns were noticed in Brazil.

West Ham United fear that Paqueta could be hit with a lengthy ban, as past cases have resulted in career-ending punishments.

Paqueta has denied wrongdoing and has vowed to fight the charges against him.

Lucas Paqueta has enjoyed an excellent two years in east London since joining West Ham United from Lyon in 2022. Becoming one of the most important players for the Irons, the Brazilian was invaluable during their Europa Conference League triumph in 2022/23 and their qualification for Europa League football in 23/24.

But his career has now been thrown into doubt following a charge by the Football Association over breaching of betting rules. England's football body has accused Paqueta of getting booked deliberately "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market" on four occasions.

The West Ham midfielder has denied all wrongdoing, but now faces a wait over the decision that will now follow. And based on past evidence, his club fear that if found guilty, his career could be over.

Why Paqueta has Been Charged

Investigation based around suspicious betting patterns in Brazil

The FA are looking into four incidents involving Paqueta which took place during the 2022/23 season during West Ham's matches against Leicester, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Leeds United. He is accused of deliberately getting a yellow card in those fixtures, with videos on social media highlighting each case.

The investigation surrounding the 26-year-old has been going on since August 2023 and centres around suspicious betting patterns which have been traced to Paqueta Island, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. He denies any knowledge of the betting activity.

In a statement, the FA said: "It’s alleged that he (Paqueta) directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting."

On top of this, the FA have charged Paqueta with two breaches of FA rule F3, which relates to the Brazilian's failure to comply with FA rule F2, which involves providing information and documents. English football's governing body interviewed Paqueta in September 2023, and he gave them access to his phone the following month. He has until June 3rd to respond to the charges and could request an extension.

Paqueta Faces Huge Ban if Found Guilty

Previous 10-year punishment for 'spot-fixing'

While he has not been found guilty yet, there is concern from West Ham that Paqueta's career could potentially be over based on past punishments handed out for 'spot-fixing', the process by which a football player agrees to influence an aspect of a match. That in turn impacts 'spot betting', which is when an individual places a bet on things such as players to be booked or sent off, the number of cards shown in a match, and the number of cards a team might receive.

Both Brentford's Ivan Toney and Newcastle's Sandro Tonali have served bans relating to breaches of FA betting rules, with the latter still barred from football. Having been handed a 10-month ban relating to offences committed during his playing time in Italy, Tonali was then given an additional two-month ban for 50 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

But Paqueta's role in his betting scandal could carry a much more lofty punishment, especially based on a past case from 2022. Kynan Isaac, while playing for Stratford Town, was banned for 10 years after he was found guilty of spot-fixing.

During an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town, he got himself booked deliberately as part of a betting scheme with friends. Isaac was then also handed an additional 18-month suspension after it came to light that he had also "placed, permitted or caused or enabled" 347 bets on matches between 14 August 2016 and 6 November 2021 while playing at various clubs. Additionally, he was banned for a further year for failing to provide telephone records and details of his internet service.

What is important to note is that Isaac's 10-year ban relates to one instance of spot-fixing. Paqueta has been accused of four offences, and could therefore face a much more lofty punishment. Per BBC Sport, potential punishments for his actions range from six months to a lifetime ban.

Another past case of spot fixing involved Lincoln City's Bradley Wood, who was banned for six years in 2018 after he got himself booked deliberately twice, with friends betting on that to happen. Considering the punishments he and Isaac received, West Ham have every right to be concerned about the outcome of Paqueta's case.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joey Barton received the longest ban in Premier League history (13 months) after placing bets on 1,260 matches while at Burnley.

Paqueta Upset by FA Charge

Midfielder vowed to prove innocence in social media statement

Taking to social media to respond to the charges, Paqueta released a statement on his Instagram account, stating that he denied all wrongdoing and that he was saddened by the FA's decision. He vowed to fight the case and clear his name.

"I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me,” Paqueta wrote. “For nine months, I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can. I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name."

West Ham also issued a statement following the charges against their players, stating: "Lucas categorically denies the breach and will continue to robustly defend his position. The club will continue to stand by and support the player throughout the process."

Paqueta had been a transfer target for Manchester City prior to the investigation against him being announced in 2023, but the cloud hanging over him subsequently stopped a move from happening. While he has remained a target for Pep Guardiola's side, the Guardian report that he is now unlikely to move to the Etihad following the betting charge.

It is also unclear whether he will make Brazil's squad for the Copa America, which is due to take place between June 20 and July 14. Although he has been included in their squad, the competition begins after Paqueta is due to respond to the FA's charges.