West Ham United target and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire’s future at his club is currently in the balance, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has dropped an interesting update on his previous links to the east Londoners, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The defender has a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England set-up in jeopardy and so could move away in search of regular minutes as the likes of Marc Guehi and Levi Colwill are yearning to take his spot.

West Ham United transfer news – Harry Maguire

When Manchester United forked out an eye-watering £80m for the Englishman back in 2019, supporters believed they were getting the second coming of Rio Ferdinand. And while the start of his Old Trafford career was fairly fruitful, he quickly fell down the pecking order as the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez were brought in to overthrow Maguire and Victor Lindelof as the club's central defensive partnership. This was especially the case last campaign as the then-club captain made just 31 appearances across all competitions (though most of them were cameos off the bench), which just further illustrates how out-of-favour he has become.

Amid uncertainty surrounding his Manchester United career, a new challenge at West Ham came beckoning and a deal, worth £30m, had been agreed, while personal terms were not expected to be an issue. However, as proceedings began to stall on Maguire’s side, the transfer fell through as it was understood the player in question preferred to stay put, per ESPN, while the 30-year-old was also demanding a hefty pay-out from his current employers.

Now, according to The Sun, a deal for the England international between the two Premier League clubs could be reignited as David Moyes and his recruitment staff are looking to aid the transfer by upping their fee to help United pay off Maguire. The former Leicester City stalwart still has two years left on his £200,000-per-week Old Trafford contract, which means the negotiating power the Red Devils have is slowly but surely slipping away from their grasp.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about West Ham United and Harry Maguire?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth suggested that – to the best of his knowledge – Maguire’s switch to east London seemed inevitable, and it was just a case of stitching all the final pieces together. However, the Sky Sports reporter did claim that a source close to Maguire had rubbished reports that a deal was even remotely close and instead claimed the defender wants to stay put and fight for his place.

He said: “Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, about a month ago, looked like they could be on their way out. West Ham United had agreed a deal with Maguire for £30m, and then there were conflicting reports about how far along that deal had gone. The information I was getting was at West Ham United felt everything had been done on their side, the deal between the clubs had been agreed, and personal terms weren’t expected to be a problem. All they were waiting for was his exit from Manchester United and those terms and conditions of that exit from United, so really nothing to do with West Ham at all.

“Whereas a source close to the player then said ‘Actually, nothing’s been agreed with West Ham United on a personal terms level, and he wants to stay at Man United, and he wants to fight for his place’. So, we were like what’s going on here?”

