Thilo Kehrer is now 28 years old. The centre-back emerged at Schalke 04 and looked to be one of the biggest defensive talents in Europe, securing a £31.8m move to Paris Saint-Germain when he was just 21 – making him the 9th most expensive German of all time.

Although multiple honours awaited him in France, including three Ligue 1 titles, the defender was never a nailed-on starter in Paris. In his final season, he started just 16 league games. And so, looking for more regular game time, he sealed a £10m transfer to West Ham United in the summer of 2022.

However, in England his reputation did not exactly flourish. By his own admission, Kehrer struggled with both 'self-confidence' and 'playing time'. By January 2024 he was back in France, this time joining Monaco on a loan deal until the end of the season.

That loan would become a permanent deal in the summer and the 28-year-old has been in fantastic form ever since.

Thilo Kehrer's Struggles at West Ham

The German said he lacked 'trust from the club'

Having arrived from PSG, big things were expected of Kehrer at West Ham. However, the Hammers won just four times during his first 14 Premier League matches – with the German starting all of those games. As such, David Moyes began to lose faith in his big-money signing and relegated him to a rotation option.

Although the season would end in glory, with the Irons lifting the Europa Conference League, Kehrer would play just 29 minutes in the final. His game time became even more infrequent during his second campaign with the club. In October 2023, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that there was 'frustration' behind the scenes with the player, explaining:

"I think Kehrer has been a little bit disappointing. I sense that there might be some frustration with him at West Ham. I don't think he was particularly consistent when he was getting a run in the team, and it's not a big surprise to see him not starting every week at the moment.

"I think he's got some work to do to fight his way back, so we'll see if he can manage to do that. But I don't really think he's showing enough at the moment to justify a starting spot, so he's going to have to work hard to get back in the team."

With that in mind, it was no surprise that he was then offloaded to Monaco in January. Speaking about his time at West Ham, Kehrer reflected on what went wrong. He seemed to blame manager Moyes, among other issues:

“Being flexible is a strength. But for me it is very helpful to have a fixed position in the centre. That is when I am at my best. A number of things come together. Self-confidence, playing time, trust from the club, coach and teammates.”

Related Graham Potter 'Says Yes' to West Ham, Wants Key Chelsea Man to Join West Ham United are set to get rid of Julen Lopetegui and their new choice will replace him shortly thereafter

Improved Form at Monaco

Europe's Highest-Rated Defender Statistically

In France, his form has been vastly improved. In fact, as of 8 January 2025, Kehrer has been statistically the joint-best centre-back across Europe's top five leagues this season. Indeed, he has managed a 7.2 average score in Ligue 1 this term.

Statistical Best XI for 2024/25 - whoscored.com

Perhaps what has been key for the German has been stability. While at West Ham he often had to play at right-back and centre-back, the 28-year-old has played centrally in every game for Monaco this term. At time of writing, he has three goals to his name, in 21 appearances across all competitions.

He has started all but three Ligue 1 games, losing on only three occasions. As such, his current club are third in the league. Kehrer's improved form is also highlighted in that he has worn the captain's armband 10 times this term.

His best performance arguably came in a 3-0 away win at Auxerre in September. Not only did he help his team pick up three points and keep a clean sheet, but he also got his name on the score sheet. What's more, he finished the game with four clearances, four tackles, while also winning 5/5 ground duels, and 3/4 aerial duels in a fine display which earned him an 8.3 SofaScore rating.

And when compared to other Ligue 1 central defenders this season, it's easy to see just how good he has been. Indeed, the Monaco man has the highest number of clean sheets (6), and goals scored (2), he also ranks highly (5th) in terms of ball recoveries per game. His average score is also the best in the division, standing at 7.28 - even higher than the 7.2 average WhoScored have awarded him with.

All in all, it's been a fantastic season for the defender who flopped at West Ham. It just goes to show how important the right environment can be for a footballer.

Stats via SofaScore, WhoScored, and Transfermarkt - as of 08/01/25.