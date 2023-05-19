West Ham fans were jubilant after the Hammers reached the Europa Conference League final but one supporter took their celebrations a little too far.

David Moyes' team travelled to Amsterdam with a 2-1 lead over AZ Alkmaar and a 1-0 victory at the AFAS Stadion was enough to book a spot in Prague on June 7th.

Despite AZ's best efforts, West Ham's defence remained resolute throughout and Pablo Fornals' stoppage-time winner sent the away fans wild.

Unfortunately, tensions spilt over after the game as hooded AZ ultras attacked Hammers players and their families.

READ MORE: West Ham fans and families of players attacked by AZ fans

But despite the scary scenes, David Moyes stressed that he didn't wish the events that unfolded to take away from his side's achievement.

Indeed, West Ham's players were videoed celebrating long into the night and the reaction of supporters back home was similar.

West Ham fan goes viral for celebration gone wrong

One particular West Ham fan reacted to the Irons' triumph in an unconventional manner.

The supporter was at a fan screening for the game and proceeded to get up on stage and take his shirt off at full-time.

"Come on, come on," he can be heard chanting.

What happened next though, is one of the funniest things you're ever likely to see on the internet.

As the fan attempts to get down off the stage, he slips and gets smacked in the face by a bench.

Luckily, the supporter appeared unharmed and onlookers burst into laughter.

Even West Ham captain Declan Rice couldn't help but find the moment hilarious – liking the viral video on Twitter.

Check out the clip below:

VIDEO: West Ham fan gets smacked in face by bench

Fans react to viral West Ham supporter

Understandably, fans found the moment highly amusing.

“The best video I’ve ever seen," said one Twitter user.

“Happy for them getting to the final, but even happier for the creation of this clip," emphasised another.

"Can’t stop watching this," remarked a third.

West Ham's date with destiny

The Hammers will face Italian side Fiorentina in the final on June 7th.

Victory would mean West Ham's first trophy in 43 years, having last claimed silverware in the 1980 FA Cup final.

And given Rice has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer, a win in Prague would be the perfect way to sign off his memorable Hammers career.