Highlights West Ham's summer signings have helped the club bounce back from losing Declan Rice and secure European football for another year.

The club could raise some further funds for David Moyes by cashing in on three players by next summer.

The trio have been hugely disappointing signings and the Hammers might be better off selling them.

After a rollercoaster summer saw West Ham lose talisman Declan Rice but sign a number of quality players, things are looking far rosier at the London Stadium than it may initially have done. David Moyes' side triumphed in the Europa Conference League last season, and would no doubt have been hoping to kick on this year to seal another year of European football.

The Hammers have built a squad in Moyes' image, although there are still a few players who the club could probably look to cash in on and raise some further funds for the manager. It could lead the way to a game-changing signing that takes West Ham to that next level in the Premier League.

3 Maxwel Cornet

After a superb spell at Burnley, there was a lot of excitement surrounding Maxwel Cornet's arrival at London Stadium. The Ivory Coast international scored nine goals in 29 games for the Clarets, earning him a high-profile to West Ham. However, since joining, he has yet to score a single goal, and has picked up just five assists in 24 games. To underline just how far he has fallen down the pecking order, is the fact he has played just one minute of Premier League football all season, and that too coming in the opening game of the season.

When you consider that the Hammers have Jarrod Bowen locking down one flank, and Lucas Paqueta having to play out wide thanks to James Ward-Prowse's summer arrival, it's difficult to see where Cornet really fits in other than simply being a rotation option when necessary. West Ham's other big-money summer signing, Mohammed Kudus, is also waiting in the wings for his chance of a consistent run-out in the first-team, so Cornet faces a tough time getting any kind of significant game-time any soon.

The fact he signed from Burnley for around £17.5m should mean the Hammers could recoup most of that money back given that he remains 27, and has of course shown previously that he can cut it at Premier League level. In the modern market, £17.5m seemed like a bargain at the time, so it could allow West Ham to do business at a price point they might feel comfortable with, rather than making a massive loss on him.

2 Thilo Kehrer

Signing on a four-year contract from PSG in the summer of 2022, Thilo Kehrer brought with him a wealth of experience playing in different positions for the Parisian giants, as well as amassing over 20 caps for Germany too. Since his arrival, Kehrer has played 43 times across all competitions, but following the signings of Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos to reinforce the centre of defence, the centre-back has seen his game-time severely limited - he's played just 18 minutes of Premier League football across three appearances this campaign.

Given the greater strength in depth the Hammers now have at centre-back, making a quick profit on Kehrer could be a smart piece of business from the club. If Moyes is keen on raising the level of this squad even further, than being ruthless in his decision-making and even going so far as selling players just over a year into their careers at the club might be exactly what's needed to keep improving.

Speaking earlier this calendar year, Kehrer himself admitted: "I think about it from time to time. My family lives in Germany. I'm 26 now and I don't want to rule it out. I'm in my first season at West Ham, but you never know what's going to happen in the future." In fact, the writing was on the wall for Kehrer earlier this year after a cup game against Manchester United, in which Moyes seemed to forget about having the German as a potential option to play along the back-line.

Our biggest problem and our need to change was because of a lack of central defenders. We are playing two left footers at the moment, quite often teams will play two right footers, but it is more of a rarity to see two left footers. While we are waiting on Kurt Zouma coming back and Daws left in the window, it’s just meant we’ve just been a little bit short there.

1 Pablo Fornals

After arriving off the back of a stellar couple of years at Villareal, Pablo Fornals was the kind of statement signing that would help West Ham take that next step. The fact the midfielder would win the U21 EUROS with Spain just after signing at the London Stadium would only raise the excitement levels at seeing the silky star strut his stuff in east London. Instead, it's been a career of relative disappointment, and there's a nagging feeling that West Ham just haven't seen the best out of the 27-year-old.

Amid reports linking him with a move back to his native Spain and joining La Liga side Sevilla, now might be the right time for West Ham to call it quits on Fornals' future at the club and just cut their losses. The Hammers embarked on a spending spree in the summer after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for big money, and the arrival of Mohammed Kudus in particular means the club already have an exciting, versatile midfielder in their ranks to replace Fornals already. A record of 23 goals and 19 assists in 188 games for the club certainly isn't the kind of attacking returns that West Ham fans would have wanted, and it might just be time to offload him.