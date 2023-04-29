West Ham United have been a bit frustrated with Declan Rice's lack of goals, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder has managed to find the back of the net in a couple of the Hammers' recent fixtures, and Crook says there's a feeling at the London Stadium that he should be doing more of that.

West Ham news — Declan Rice

Rice scored an incredible solo goal in the second leg of West Ham's Europa League quarter-final tie against Gent, driving with the ball from his own half into his opponent's before slotting past Davy Roef.

He then followed that up with another strike versus Bournemouth in the Premier League a few days later, so it's clear to see that the 24-year-old is in great form right now.

Speaking about Rice after the 4-1 win against Gent at the London Stadium, West Ham manager David Moyes told BBC Sport and other outlets: "If anybody didn't think he could do that, they are completely naive and don't watch us close enough.

"He is some player. That is why we value him so highly. It was a Roy of the Rovers-type goal. He has so many parts to his game. He doesn't always show them. He has a good personality, but he could show it even more."

What has Alex Crook said about Declan Rice and West Ham?

Crook says there's frustration at West Ham that Rice doesn't get his name on the scoresheet more often when he's got the ability to.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the talkSPORT reporter said: "I think there's been a bit of frustration at West Ham that maybe he's not done more of that, you know, scored more goals, really driven from midfield as he did with that brilliant goal against Gent because he's got the capability."

Should Declan Rice be scoring more goals for West Ham?

Looking at what he did against Gent, perhaps. But his main job, at the end of the day, is to win the ball back, something that he's excellent at.

For example, while the West Ham skipper was able to net in the 4-0 victory away at Bournemouth, he also made four successful tackles on the day, according to WhoScored. Only Lucas Paquetá (five) registered more.

If Rice, who's currently earning £60,000 a week at the London Stadium (via Spotrac), can start adding more goals to his game, then great. But even without that in his locker, he's still a quality midfield player.